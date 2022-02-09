Toronto welcomes back the long-awaited O’Cannabiz Expo this June

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The O’Cannabiz International Awards, Conference and Expo presented by ND Supplies returns to Toronto June 1-3, 2022 at the International Centre. O’Cannabiz is a must-attend cannabis event known for its high-level line-up of new exhibitors, speakers and conference topics that provide attendees with innovative and informative research, the latest in technology and engaging networking opportunities with professionals from the cannabis industry around the world.

“After over a year of figuring out the “new normal”, and careful planning, we are thrilled to be having the O’Cannabiz International Awards, Conference and Expo make its return to Toronto,” says Danya Dixon, CEO of O’Cannabiz, “We are really excited to bring the cannabis community back together and have everyone experience O’Cannabiz as we have envisioned.”

O’Cannabiz will include new core elements with educational programming on three separate stages, discussing topics like policy and regulations, advertising and branding, cannabis science, recreational trends, and more. A new Retail Summit will be featured at this year's event, exclusively dedicated to the point-of-sale side of the cannabis industry. Retailers are eligible to register for the summit for free, visit here to learn more. Attendees will also have the chance to experience a one-day Psychedelic Summit.

The 19+ and older event will have three key aspects; the Industry Awards Gala ceremony, a VIP Business conference and a two-day expo. Tickets for the much-anticipated Industry Awards Gala are now available. The event will be taking place at the Casa Loma Glass Pavilion on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The cannabis industry’s favoured evening will be hosted by comedian Gerry Dee, current host of Family Feud Canada. Gerry is known as a high-profile comedian in Canada and plans to keep the crowd laughing and entertained at this year's award ceremony. O’Cannabiz Industry Awards will also be presenting Tommy Chong with the Lifetime Achievement Award, following the impact he has made in the cannabis community including his marijuana activism and support of legalizing the plant.

O’Cannabiz wants to hear from the industry! Don’t miss the opportunity to vote for your favourite brands in categories like Best in Cannabis Industry, Best Cannabis People, Best in Retail, People Choice and Best in Cultivation. Nominations are open now and close on March 15th. Voting opens April 1st and closes Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

ABOUT TOMMY CHONG:

Tommy Chong is a Canadian actor, comedian, musician, and activist. He is known for his marijuana-themed Cheech & Chong comedy albums and movies with Cheech Marin, as well as playing the character Leo on Fox's That '70s Show. Tommy Chong has become a marijuana activist and supports legalizing the plant's use. He is a regular contributor to Cannabis Culture Magazine and sits on the NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) advisory board.

ABOUT O’CANNABIZ CONFERENCE & EXPO:

Voted the No. 1 Cannabis Event in Canada by High! Canada Magazine, O’Cannabiz is known for its ability to showcase and promote the people, businesses and brands that are making a difference as cannabis continues its path toward global acceptance. Many of these visionaries will be celebrated during the 2nd Annual O’Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala, slated for the evening of Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 at the majestic Casa Loma castle located in midtown Toronto.

The producers of O’Cannabiz have decades of experience producing national profile events and creating global connections between business communities in the arts, broadcasting, media, and technology. They have organized trade summit initiatives with governments around the world and have worked closely with sponsors at all levels of the Canadian government.

To learn more about the O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo, including how to purchase tickets, become a sponsor or reserve a booth, visit: https://ocannabiz.com/

Connect on social media via Twitter: https://twitter.com/OCannabiz

-30-