Dental Chair Market to hit $2.7 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global dental chair market value is set to cross USD 2.7 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing prevalence of oral conditions and dental diseases will stimulate the overall industry demand.

Growing geriatric population across the globe is set to be instrumental in propelling the market forecasts. Increased life expectancy and focus on quality of life, including dental health is expected to augment the number of geriatric patients seeking dental care.

The ceiling mounted chair segment is anticipated to reach USD 1,266 million by 2028. This high growth can be attributed to the ease of maintenance of these ceiling mounted chairs as the lights are isolated from the chair and are relatively affordable. The ceiling mounted lights deliver better flexibility as compared to the portable versions. Moreover, these units offer relatively better ergonomics in dental facilities and are increasingly adopted by dental practices with space constraints.

Some major findings of the dental chair market report include:

Rising geriatric population that is increasingly susceptible to oral conditions will amplify the business landscape.

Some of the major players operating in the industry are Dentsply Sirona, A-dec, Takara Belmont, Planmeca Oy, Midmark Corporation, Alliage S/A, J. Morita Corporation, KaVo Dental (Envista Holdings Corporation), Osstem Implant Co. Ltd, and Vic dental among others.

Competitors are focusing on strategic product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Dental chair market from powered segment is expected to grow at 6.5% CAGR to reach over USD 1,925 million by 2028. This growth is attributed to the advantages offered by powered dental chairs such as smooth, silent operation, and ease of use. Powered dental chairs incorporate powered components such as motors to promote the functionality. The use of powered components reduces the need of manual intervention.

Dental chair industry from electric segment set to observe over 6.6% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. This notable segment expansion certain advantages offered by electric dental chairs such as comfort, convenience, and accuracy. These chairs employ electric control systems that facilitate smooth & accurate movement and repositioning. Most electric dental chair systems are more affordable than its hydraulic counterpart owing to lower maintenance. Moreover, recent developments in electric dental chairs with the integration of smart electronics that deliver better versatility, excellent technical output, easy maintenance, and reliability are thereby set to promote their adoption.

The portable configuration segment is estimated to showcase more than 6.6% growth rate through 2028 impelled by high preference for portable and mobile dental chairs. Portable dental chairs are easy to transport from one place to another and increasingly used in dental care service outreach programs. Moreover, the emergence of mobile dentistry, especially in developing countries is further expected to surge the adoption rate of portable dental chairs. The rise in the number of mobile dental clinics for providing access to dental care to underprivileged and rural population is further predicted to drive the demand for these dental chairs.

Dental chair market demand from surgery segment is likely to expand at a highest 7% CAGR up to 2028 led by the rising number of dental surgeries and increasing awareness regarding dental procedures. Increasing awareness regarding oral health and dental diseases has encouraged sizeable proportion of the population to undergo dental procedures. This development has led to a notable rise in the number of root canal, dental implants, tooth extraction, reconstructive, and cosmetic dental surgeries among others.

The oral and maxillofacial segment held considerable share in 2021 and is projected reach more than USD 111 million by 2028. This substantial growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of oral & maxillofacial disorders.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to witness over 6.2% CAGR during the forecast timeline. This considerable segmental expansion is primarily attributed to the availability of skilled dentists, high patient satisfaction, quality oral care, etc. The easy accessibility to advanced dental surgical procedures increases the adoption and demand for dental chairs in ambulatory surgery centers. These facilities are widely preferred for complicated procedures due to improved diagnostic & surgical support.

Asia Pacific dental chair market is slated to register over 13.7% CAGR to reach USD 432 million by 2028. This robust growth is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of dental ailments and supportive government initiatives in the country.

