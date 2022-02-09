Nail Polish Market Size [2022] | is Estimated to Extent USD 21060 Million, with 8.5% CAGR | Global Industry Share, Growth Rate, Demand, Business Challenges, Opportunities, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2027 | Market Reports World

Pune, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Nail Polish Market research report [2022-2027] has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Nail Polish market. This report focuses on Nail Polish volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Nail Polish market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This is accomplished by current knowledge on the most important drivers, current trends, untapped possibilities, risks and restrictions, difficulties, and the most promising development areas. It will also help in analyzing the market growth properly and to make better decisions in the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/19852465

About Nail Polish Market:

Nail polish is called "nail lacquer." It is mainly composed of 70% -80% of a volatile solvent, about 15% of nitrocellulose, small amounts of solvent oil, camphor, titanium dioxide and oil-soluble pigments. After the nail polish is applied to the film formed, with moderate coloration fastness and gloss, to protect the nails, but also gives the nails beauty.

Global Nail Polish key players include OPI, ZOTOS ACCENT, Maybelline, Dior, CHANEL, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share of over 15%.

North America is the largest market, with a share of over 30%, followed by China and Europe, both have a share of over 30% percent. In terms of product, Organic solvent-based nail polish is the largest segment, with a share of over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Individuals, followed by Nail art institutions.

The Major Key Players Listed in Nail Polish Market Report are:

OPI

Maybelline

Dior

CHANEL

ORLY

Butter London

Kiko

Nails Inc

Revlon

Sally Hansen

Rimmel

CND

COSMAY

Essie

ZOTOS ACCENT

L’OREAL

ANNA SUI

Bobbi Brown

Nars

MISSHA

China Glaze

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19852465

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Nail Polish market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Nail Polish market.

Nail Polish Market Segmentation by Type:

Organic solvent-based nail polish

Water-based nail polish

Nail Polish Market Segmentation by Application:

Nail art institutions

Individuals

Others

Get a Sample Copy of the Nail Polish Market Report 2022

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Nail Polish in these regions, from 2016 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Attentions of Nail Polish Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Nail Polish market.

The market statistics represented in different Nail Polish segments offer a complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers, challenges affecting the development of Nail Polish are analyzed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of the major competitive market scenarios, market dynamics of Nail Polish.

Major stakeholders, key companies Nail Polish, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

The development scope of Nail Polish in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Nail Polish market

Advancement is elaborated in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Nail Polish and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/19852465

Detailed TOC of Global Nail Polish Market Report 2022

1 Nail Polish Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nail Polish

1.2 Nail Polish Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nail Polish Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Organic solvent based nail polish

1.2.3 Water based nail polish

1.3 Nail Polish Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nail Polish Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Nail art institutions

1.3.3 Individuals

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Nail Polish Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Nail Polish Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Nail Polish Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Nail Polish Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027



2 Nail Polish Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nail Polish Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nail Polish Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nail Polish Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Nail Polish Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Nail Polish Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nail Polish Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Nail Polish Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Nail Polish Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Nail Polish Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Nail Polish Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Nail Polish Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Nail Polish Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Nail Polish Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

Continued….

Browse complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/19852465#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.