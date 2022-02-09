New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Fluids Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228510/?utm_source=GNW

The global electric vehicle fluids market is expected to grow from $1.04 billion in 2021 to $1.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $3.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.5%.



The electric vehicle fluids market consists of sales of electric vehicle fluids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that aid in the reduction of energy losses in the drivetrain system and the enhancement of EV Transmission efficiency.Electric vehicle fluids offer insulation to stop any arcing due to close contact with the electrical components of the vehicle.



They help in cooling e-motors and gears and provide insulation to electric current, along with extending the lifetime of each electric motor part, and the mileage of EVs by improving machine efficiency.



The main type of products includes engine oils, coolants, transmission fluids, and greases.Engine oils are used in keeping the engine cool and ensuring that the piston rings in the IC engine are sealed properly.



The different vehicle types include passenger vehicles commercial vehicles and involve various EV types such as BEV, PHEV, HEV. It is used in the driveline, battery coolant, and grease.



Europe was the largest region in the electric vehicles fluids market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing research and development is shaping the electric vehicle fluids market.Research and development in the market are done for the development, introduction, and optimization of products and processes.



For instance, in 2021, Gulf Oil, an India-based manufacturer of automobile lubricants and greases company launched a new range of e-fluids for Hybrid and Electric (EV) passenger cars. These e-fluids are formulated to enhance the performance and safety of the vehicle along with other applications including improving braking performance and preventing corrosion, while eLEC coolant keeps electric vehicle batteries cool in high temperatures.



Increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the electric vehicle fluids market.An electric vehicle (EV) is a vehicle that runs entirely or partially on electricity and stores the electrical energy that drives the motor in a battery pack.



The increase in electric vehicle manufacturing and sales drives the demand for electric vehicle fluids because fluid is the key part of a vehicle that enhances fuel efficiency and assist to reduce carbon footprints in vehicles.For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, in 2020 the global electric car stock hit the 10 million mark, a 43% increase over 2019.



Also, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), EVs are expected to hit 10% of global passenger vehicle sales by 2025, rising to 28% in 2030 and 58% in 2040. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is predicted to drive the growth of the electric vehicle fluids market.



In May 2021, Castrol, a UK-based manufacturer of lubricating oils, greases, automatic transmission fluids, and other related products for automobile and electric vehicles, has partnered with XING Mobility to develop XING Mobility’s immersion cooling battery technology for electric vehicles.Castrol and XING partnered to increase battery system performance and optimize fluid and hardware systems for more efficient results.



XING Mobility is a China-based EV battery company.



The countries covered in the electric vehicle fluids market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



