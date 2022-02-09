MEK Inhibitors Market Size Drugs Sales Forecast Clinical Trials Research Companies Report 2026

Delhi, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global MEK Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Analysis & Data Highlights:

Research Methodology

Global & Regional Market Analysis

Global MEK Inhibitors Market Opportunity Assessment: > USD 3 Billion

Market & Drug Sales Insight 2020 Till 2026

Approved Drug In Market: 4 Drugs ( Trametinib, Binimetinib, Selumetinib, Cobimetinib)

Approved MEK Drug Patent, Price & Sales insight 2020 Till 2026

Future Market Assessment By Indication Till 2026

Ongoing Clinical Trials Assessment by Status, Phase & Region

Key Market Dynamics

Competitor Landscape

The field of signaling pathway therapeutics is continuously expanding which has led to several advancements in improving patients in past decade. Lately, researchers identified mitogen activated protein kinase pathway which is deregulated in majority of cancers. In addition, the pathway plays a central role in the progression, growth, and survival of cancer cells and thus emerged out to be potential therapeutic target for the management of cancer. Since its identification, extensive efforts have been done to inhibit it as an alternative approach in the treatment of cancer.

The restless efforts by scientists have led to the development of several MEK inhibitors which works by targeting the Ras/Raf/MEK/ERK signaling pathway. Currently, only four MEK inhibitors have been approved in the market while a cocktail of drugs are present in clinical development. The advent of these drugs in the market has shown to overcome the limitations of conventional cancer therapies including chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In addition, their high specificity and targetability towards the cancer cell has shown to significantly enhance the survival rates in cancer patients and also improved their quality of life.

Trametinib, sold under the brand name Mekinist was the first approved MEK inhibitor developed by GlaxoSmithKline is currently dominating the global MEK inhibitor market. This is mainly due to its use in wide therapeutic conditions including thyroid cancer, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer as monotherapy as well as combinational therapy. Apart from this, other MEK inhibitors including Mektovi, Koselugo, and Cotellic also constitute a significant share in the market. Furthermore, their positive response in the market has led to initiation of further clinical trials accessing their role in other therapeutic conditions, thus boosting the growth of market.

Although the market is poised to growth for coming years but several factors limits their growth into the market. The high cost of the therapy with MEK inhibitors increases financial burden on patients and is generally un-affordable to large population. In addition to this, the development of resistance to the therapy is another barrier to the growth of market. To tackle this, researchers are evaluating several combinational therapies which are expected to gain approval during the forecast period.

The global MEK inhibitor market is currently following trajectory path which is mainly attributed to the increase in prevalence of cancer coupled with the rates at which conventional cancer therapies are falling. In addition, increasing investments by major key players in research and development activities and the inclusion of robust MEK inhibitor pipeline is also propelling the growth of market. The major key players in the global MEK inhibitor market are Pfizer, CStone Therapeutics, NFlection, Bristol Meyer Squibb, Roche and Novartis. The key strategies adopted by the companies to be at forefront are agreements and collaborations, production launches, and mergers and acquisitions. These strategies will lead to newer products and technological augmentation, with regulatory support leading to customer satisfaction.

Geographically, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to experience dominance in global MEK inhibitor market. North America is anticipated to lead due to increasing incidence of cancer and the rising awareness among the population. In addition, increasing number of product approval and launches, research and development activities, and collaboration and partnerships strategies adopted by key players are other factors which are expected to drive the MEK inhibitor market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing prevalence of various types of cancer in cancer in economies such as India and China is also expected to propel growth of the market.



