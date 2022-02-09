Window & Door Frames Market to cross $158 Bn by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The window and door frames market is expected to surpass USD 158 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . Augmenting infrastructure development activities around the world will complement market growth.

In the developed economies of Europe and North America, infrastructure is aging and the process of maintaining & restructuring this aged infrastructure has not been able to match the pace of deterioration. The growing demand for an ethically pleasing infrastructure along with a shift toward improved infrastructure maintenance will generate huge revenue gains throughout the assessment period.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the overall construction industry across the globe. Rising COVID-19 cases, mainly in Asia, resulted in the shutdown of production facilities with adverse impacts in FY 2020. China is one of the major raw material manufacturers that witnessed a huge disruption due to the COVID-19 crisis, thereby disturbing the overall supply of the window & door frame market.

Based on material, uPVC held the largest market share and will hold about 35% volume share by 2028. uPVC provides excellent durability, low maintenance & eco-friendly options; hence, are widely used across the globe. The residential segment from window and door frame market holds the largest share. Growing construction activities across the globe will substantially contribute to the segment growth.

Asia Pacific window and door frame market will witness around 6.5% CAGR through 2028. The expanding residential & commercial construction coupled with product innovations by leading curtain manufacturers in this region is expected to drive the market over the coming years. Rising disposable incomes in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia combined with supportive government policies toward economic development are likely to drive the window & door frame market expansion.

The Europe window & door frames market held over 20% share in 2021 and is anticipated to show a CAGR of over 2.9% throughout the assessment period. Increasing residential & commercial construction activities followed by government-planned mega projects in this region are expected to open new opportunities for the industry. According to the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association, the construction output in Europe in the second quarter of 2021 rebounded by over 18%. It is expected that the overall Europe construction output for 2022 will cross 4.5%.

Some major findings of window and door frames market report include:

The market growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, growing residential & non-residential activities, and the increasing middle-class per capita income, especially in emerging countries such as China & India. These factors are expected to promote the development of the window and door frame market during the projected timeframe.





Renovation activities in the commercial & residential sectors will fuel the window and door frame industry growth.





The recent COVID-19 outbreak affected the construction industry growth in 2020. In 2020, the door and window frame market exhibited a decline of over 3.5%. The ongoing pandemic disrupted the market’s normal functioning and affected the entire supply chain.





The door industry is heavily dependent on raw materials. Changes in the prices of these raw materials, such as wood, metal, plastic, and glass, will hamper the window and door frame market growth.





New residential construction has a higher penetration rate due to the increasing population and growing R&D expenses in innovative window & door frame products. Consumers prefer the latest technologies in the renovation of old construction.





