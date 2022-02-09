HiringSolved Wins 2021-22 Cloud Award

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions, was named the winner of the Best Cloud HR/HRMS Solution in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.



Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates innovation in cloud computing from organizations of any scale. Categories for the 2021-2022 program included “Cloud Project of the Year,” “Best Place to Work in the Cloud” and more. Hundreds of organizations applied, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

HiringSolved impressed the judges who considered product innovation and client success as part of their decision. Recognized as the Best Cloud HR/HRMS Solution, HiringSolved was cited for its approachable and elegant design and ability to revolutionize AI recruitment. Focused on simplifying the recruiting process for the staffing industry, HiringSolved works to drive efficiency, reduce hiring costs and create qualified pipelines through its intuitive AI-powered search and match platform.

James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, shared, “The Cloud Awards has been identifying the great organizations who create world-changing technologies for a decade now. HiringSolved is a worthier-than-ever winner of a Cloud Award. It was a real pleasure to see them come top in their category.”

Dave Barthel, Executive Vice President for HiringSolved, commented, “Staffing teams have faced a unique set of challenges over the last few years, making it all the more important to leverage solutions that add real value. It’s an honor to win a Cloud Award on the tenth anniversary of the program from an organization that understands and celebrates innovation.”

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2022 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About HiringSolved