Helping People Teams Build the Workplaces of Tomorrow, Namely Recaps Highlights of 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the explosion of compliance requirements and the need for expanded data collection, companies face increasing complexities in areas such as payroll, tax, and benefits—requiring expertise and understanding of how each area impacts each other, reports Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies.



Case in point, in 2021, Namely clients experienced a 120 percent increase in the number of remote workers; a 42 percent increase in the number of tax filings; a 38 percent increase in the number of states; and a 10.6 percentage point increase in voluntary attrition compared to calendar year 2020.

Namely CEO, Larry Dunivan, said, “There has never been a tougher—and more critical—time to be in HR. The prolonged circumstances produced by the pandemic have forced mid-market companies to rethink work dynamically. Namely understands the pressures created by the ‘great resignation’ and the need to ensure existing employees are properly supported through onboarding, annual open enrollment, and performance reviews.”

During 2021, Namely helped clients manage change through carefully designed programs. The company’s “PEO Graduation” package enables organizations that have outgrown expensive PEO relationships to take charge of their own people operations on the Namely platform. Namely’s launch of an anonymous reporting platform reacted to the fact that 70 percent of employees who experience or witness harassment in the workplace never report it.

By partnering with industry-leading digital verification service, Equifax, in 2021, Namely also offered a streamlined, automated transfer of information to verifiers requesting employment and income data for consumer decisions on behalf of the employees of customers on the Namely platform.

Finally, Namely introduced a new approach to customer service and reported a significant increase in satisfaction, including a 22 percent increase in average Customer Satisfaction Score; a 98 percent increase in average Net Promoter Score; and a 273 percent increase in average Implementation Net Promoter Score in 2021 compared to 2020.

“Namely’s new Pod Service Model has been working really well for us. As a Namely client, you have a dedicated Pod Team of subject matter experts who are available to you,” said Erika McGrath, VP of People and Culture at the Channel Company . “For example, the HRIS Specialist on my Pod Team is always willing to jump on a call with me if I need help with something. You can also submit tickets through the Namely Help Community, so there are plenty of ways to get support from Namely’s experts.”

In 2021, Namely promoted Nikki Boehm to Vice President, Marketing; Nick Christman to Chief Operating Officer; Alison Longo to Senior Manager, Client Service; Lauren Schatz to Director, Client Experience; Bri Ukaonu to Director, Strategy and Workforce Management; and Mary Paletto to Director, Professional Service.

Already in 2022, Namely has introduced various customer-centric packages to provide growing businesses with personalized enhanced services and HR best practices, including a “New Admin Package,” a “Scaling Business Package,” and a “Merger and Acquisition Package”. The company was also named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards on the HR Products list.

Dunivan commented, “At Namely, our satisfaction comes from knowing we’re trusted by employers and loved by their employees. From compliance and regulation through to the employee experience, we support both the business-critical and strategic impact of HR.”

