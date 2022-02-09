Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. Announces FinTech Veteran, Stuart C. Harvey, Jr., Appointed as Chairman of Board of Advisors

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc Poised to Accelerate Growth



Rego Payment Architectures Inc, patented privacy-first platform and award winning super app, Mazoola® recognized as first and only COPPA and GDPR certified family mobile wallet

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB:RPMT), today announced the appointment of fintech veteran, Stuart C. Harvey Jr., as Chairman of Board of Advisors. With a 30-year track record of driving accelerated growth in payments and financial services, and extensive corporate and capital markets expertise, Harvey brings a wide range of experience to help craft and champion REGO’s next phase of growth.

Harvey has been on the forefront of driving business and technology solutions in fintech with previous roles as CEO of Elavon Global Acquiring Solutions, Chairman, President and CEO of Ceridian Corporation, Chairman of Paysafe Group and President and Chief Operating Officer, Piper Sandler. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University, Juris Doctorate from The George Washington University Law School and MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. In addition to REGO, Harvey currently serves on the Executive Board for AffiniPay.

“I’m excited to join this passionate and talented team,” said Stuart Harvey. “Advancements in technology have created disruptions that are opening new, broad opportunities across the financial sector. REGO offers a unique selling proposition that addresses family needs to navigate digital commerce but keeps children’s information safe and secure, which few are taking seriously. I look forward to working with a team that understands the balance of technology and purpose, because children’s privacy matters.”

REGO, best known for its award winning super app, Mazoola®, is well positioned to reach the 70 million plus Gen Z teens and kids that are beginning to engage in digital commerce and touchless payments. As the only COPPA and GDPR certified digital wallet, the super app is adding over 1000 new users per week and stands out in what has become a crowded marketplace. With fintech-tech-for-kids industry rapidly scaling and mounting pressure for greater privacy legislation to safeguard children on the Internet, REGO’s patented technology is poised to become a perennial leader in the $3.5T mobile wallet app arena.

Peter S. Pellulo, Chief Executive Officer said: “Stuart is a consummate professional, well respected and well-known in the FinTech payments space. He has a track record for driving enterprise growth and disruptive technology. I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside him, and I am confident he will be a tremendous asset to helping REGO scale to new levels.”

About Stuart C. Harvey, Jr.

Stuart C. Harvey, Jr. brings extensive financial services and technology experience to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. Between 2018 and 2021, Harvey served as the Chairman of Paysafe Group, a multinational payments company, which recently went public via a successful special purpose acquisition company merger. Prior to Paysafe, Harvey was the president and COO of Piper Sandler. In this role, he led the operations of the firm’s global investment banking, equities, public finance, fixed income, and asset management businesses. In 2010, Harvey was named the chairman, CEO and president of Ceridian Corporation, a provider of human capital management software and services, where he spearheaded the sale of Comdata to Fleetcor Technologies for $3.45B. Following that, in 2013, he was named the chairman and CEO of Comdata, Inc., which manages fleet and corporate card payments and services. From 2003 to 2010, Harvey was with Elavon Global Acquiring Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp, and was named president in 2005, and CEO in 2008, when he led its international expansion efforts.

About REGO

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operating history or revenue, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of our services and products, our limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by us in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company’s control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. The Company has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

