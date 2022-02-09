SweetWater Brewing Company Expands Distribution Across California

11th Largest Craft Brewer in the U.S., SweetWater, Launches Partnership with the Country’s Largest Beer Distributor, Reyes Beer Division



West Coast Expansion Makes its Way Across the Coast After 25 Years

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC ("SweetWater"), a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), has announced its landmark expansion across the state of California with distribution partners, Reyes Beer Division, tying together the continued westward expansion of the SweetWater brand with the opening of SweetWater Colorado Brewing Company, LLC in Fort Collins, Colorado, and the recent acquisition of San Diego beer brands, Alpine Beer Company and Green Flash Brewing Company.

With this expansion, the nation’s 11th largest craft brewer will now be available for purchase throughout the state at local restaurants, bars, grocery chains, liquor stores and other retail establishments either on draft or in cans. As SweetWater hits its 25th anniversary this year, this expansion further emphasizes the continued growth SweetWater has achieved, with California now becoming the largest state in their brand portfolio.

“Having been born and raised on the West Coast, twenty-five years ago I had the fantastic opportunity to bring a piece of home with me to the East Coast through a slew of SweetWater’s West Coast-style beers over the years,” said Freddy Bensch, co-founder and CEO of SweetWater. “I am beyond stoked to have found our way across the U.S. to California, our OG stomping grounds, where we will continue to leverage the 420 lifestyle and SweetWater brand in its truest and purest form.”

Through Reyes Beer Division, the largest beer distributor in the United States, SweetWater’s award-winning lineup of year-round, seasonal, and specialty beers are now available across California.

“We are excited to work with SweetWater Brewing Company as they begin this new venture in California,” said Tom Reyes, President of Reyes Beer Division West. “We’ve seen both immense growth and success with craft beer in the California market, and we are pleased SweetWater chose our family to be their distribution partner as they expand their reach.”

“As we get set to celebrate our 25th Anniversary this month, we’re incredibly proud of our continued expansion as we head west and break new ground, while maintaining our commitment to quality,” said Zack Koenigsberg, Business Development Manager. “Launching the great craft beer state of California is a huge milestone and will continue to pave the way for future opportunities to bring our brand to a wide-variety of markets across the US.”

About SweetWater Brewing Company:

SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto “Don’t Float the Mainstream!” In 2020, SweetWater was acquired by Aphria Inc., now Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) (“Tilray”) a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. SweetWater Brewing Company is celebrating 25 years of heady beers in 2022 and is the 11th largest craft brewery in the nation, according to Brewers Association. The award-winning lineup of year-round beers includes 420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, 420 Imperial I.P.A., H.A.Z.Y. 710 Pale Ale, G13 IPA, High Light Lo-Cal Easy IPA, Goin' Coastal IPA, Broken Coast Lager, SweetWater Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer, Golden Isles Hard Iced Tea, and SweetWater RIFF RTD cocktails. Additionally, seasonal releases offer palate-pleasing variety, along with an experimental, one-time-only Dank Tank series, 420 Strain Series, and progressive barrel-aged styles in The Woodlands Project series.

SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats and is recognized for its contributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint. Supporting the conservation of some of the nation’s most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery, as clean water is also vital to the creation of their tasty brews.

SweetWater beverages are crafted at two locations, the flagship SweetWater brewery and taphouse at 195 Ottley Drive in the heart of Atlanta, and a second location now open in Fort Collins, Colorado at 1020 E Lincoln Ave. For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com , follow SweetWater on Twitter/Instagram @sweetwaterbrew, and become a fan at facebook.com/sweetwaterbrew .

