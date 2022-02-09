Dorman Announces More Than 400 New Products, Including Nearly 200 Aftermarket-Exclusive Solutions

Highlights:



Two new Dorman® OE FIX™ labor-saving flexible stainless steel braided fuel lines for 2.5+ million General Motors vehicles

First-to-aftermarket suspension stabilizer bar bracket kits for 19 million aging Ford, GM, Jeep and Hummer vehicles

Turbocharger boost solenoid valves that replace original equipment valves prone to failure on 2+ million Buick, Chevrolet, and Ford vehicles



COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 400 new auto parts, including nearly 200 new-to-the-aftermarket parts that advance the company’s mission of giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

Dorman continues to provide consumers and service technicians aftermarket choices for common failures on millions of vehicles. This month’s new product releases include two additions to a rapidly expanding roster of Dorman OE FIX flexible stainless steel braided fuel lines. The new fuel lines, (819-811) and (819-812) are engineered to fit more than 2.5 million General Motors vehicles. Original equipment fuel lines are rigid and can be a time-consuming challenge to route under certain GM vehicles. Dorman OE FIX lines are stainless steel over flexible PTFE tubing, made to vehicle-specific length, and include new brackets and factory connectors for an easier, faster installation.

February’s new exclusive solutions also feature four convenient suspension stabilizer bar bracket kits (928-562, 928-563, 928-565, and 928-568) that contain the components and hardware necessary to help restore proper suspension performance on many high-mileage vehicles. The new kits are designed to fit a combined total of 19+ million aging cars and trucks and reduce repair time and hassles by consolidating parts that typically need to be sourced individually.

Two new turbocharger boost solenoid valves (667-080 and 667-111) are being highlighted this month as direct replacements for original equipment valves that can be prone to failure on certain Buick, Chevrolet, and Ford vehicles. The new valves add to Dorman’s increasing number of aftermarket repair solutions for turbo-equipped passenger vehicles.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

A direct-replacement airbag clock spring (525-127) designed to fit more than 4.5 million Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles, engineered to reduce repair time up to two hours compared to conventional repair solutions by replacing just the failed OE clock spring rather than the entire assembly

An aftermarket-exclusive integrated door lock actuator (937-934) designed to replace an original equipment actuator on more than two million Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles

Two aftermarket-exclusive stabilizer bar bushing kits (928-550 and 928-551) offering cost-effective alternatives to dealer replacement parts for more than 1.5 million aging Ford vehicles

Two new direct-replacement fuel return lines (904-015 and 904-016) engineered to fit over three million high-mileage Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, increasing Dorman’s industry-leading coverage in this aftermarket part category

An aftermarket-exclusive pressurized coolant reservoir and cap (603-843) designed for 2015-13 Chevrolet Spark models, manufactured from durable materials to replace an original reservoir that has warped, cracked, or damaged by impact

An aftermarket-exclusive rear wiper arm (42652) designed to fit 1.6 million popular Dodge and Chrysler minivans and replace a factory wiper arm that has failed from spring wear, snow damage or metal fatigue

These are just a few of Dorman’s more than 400 new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

