Driven Brands Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results on February 16, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) (“Driven Brands”) will release fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results before the market opens on February 16, 2022. Following the release, Driven Brands will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results.



The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available later the same day until April 26, 2022.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,300 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $4 billion in system-wide sales.

