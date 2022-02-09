Dental Laboratories Market Size, $54Bn by 2027, 5.7% CAGR Lead by CAD/CAM Dentistry - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “ Dental Laboratories Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Material (Metal-Ceramics, Ceramics, Others); Equipment (Dental Milling Equipment, Dental Articulators, Furnaces, Dental Scanners); Prosthetics (Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Dentures); Application (Restorative, Endodontic Implants, Orthodontic), and Geography”, published by The Insight Partners.

Dental Laboratories Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Zimmer Biomet, 3M, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Ultradent Products Inc, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., PLANMECA OY, and Ivoclar Vivadent AG are among the key companies operating in the dental laboratories market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.





In June 2019, Danaher established its sister company namely Envista Holdings Corporation. It will be a separate company in the Dental segment. This opening will lead to expanding the business of the company.

In March 2019, BEGO has launched the Mediloy milling blanks, made of cobalt-chrome or titanium that offers a wide range of applications for digital dental technology.

In July 2018, Danaher Corporation revealed its intention to spin off its Dental segment into a separate, publicly-traded company (DentalCo). The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019.

The dental laboratories market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of tooth loss, advantages of CAD/CAM dentistry, and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to high cost of equipment and installation and dearth of skilled professionals in the dental laboratories.

The North America region is the held the largest market for the dental laboratories market during the forecast period. The United States held the largest market for dental laboratories, and the market is expected to grow due to increasing numbers of dental laboratories, growing production of dental devices by the manufacturer, and increasing cases of dental problems others.

In Canada and Mexico, the market is expected to grow due to rising government initiatives for the dental care system. The market is expected to grow at a faster pace in Mexico, owing to the rising medical tourism for dental tourism as the prices for various dental procedures are much cheaper compared to other countries. The United States is expected to be the largest market for dental laboratories in North America. The growth of the market in the country is attributed to the rising number of dental laboratories, increasing production of dental devices, and escalating cases of dental problems, among others. In addition, the country has a well-developed technological landscape. Developments in the field of dental science has led to the adoption of computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems. The use of technologies enables dentists to achieve improved efficiency and flexibility, which helps them showcase the best results.





The number of dental laboratories and technicians is growing in the US. Advancements in the dental industry has raised the demand for restorative dentistry or prosthodontics and orthodontics. Hence, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing techniques have become an integral part of dental laboratories. As per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics data published in May 2019, the estimated employment in the dental laboratory is ~35, 000; the number of dental laboratory technicians is likely to further increase in the coming years.

The dental laboratories market in Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region in the global dental laboratories market and was projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The market is this region is expected to grow significantly in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The growth of the market is attributed due to rising support from the government, increasing the dental industry, growing dental professionals, and others. Similarly, in countries such as South Korea and Australia, the market is estimated to grow due to increasing incidences of periodontal incidences and rising expenditure for dental care and others. The change in dental policies and reimbursement for dental surgery are likely to increase market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Tooth Loss in Dental Laboratories Market Growth:

Tooth loss is the prime indication of visiting a dentist to restore the tooth. Various factors lead to tooth loss, which includes aging, accidental injuries in the jawline, tooth decaying, or other related diseases. Tooth loss affects the beauty of smile and mental status of a person in their young health. In a broad spectrum, the survey conducted by the National Health Services, it is stated that the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s. The development in dental science has led to various restoration techniques that have enabled to make a person smile again through esthetic. However, there are various people across the world who are not able to access dental treatment. The significant disparities in the various rural areas of the world cannot access the dental care due to various factors. Hence, the majority of the patients across the world suffer from tooth loss due to some key factors such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others.





Although tooth loss remains the major factor among the aging population across the world, as per the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth. The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay. Similarly, according to a Brazilian study published in the International Journal of Dentistry, the major reasons responsible for implantation procedures in Brazil were cavities (38.4%), periodontal diseases (32.2%), eruption problems (6.4%), orthodontics (5.7%), prosthetics (3.6%), injury/trauma (2.6%), occlusal problems (1.1%), and others (9%).

Moreover, according to the World Health Organization, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that oral diseases affected half of the world’s population (3.58 billion people) with dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed. The WHO also states that periodontal (gum) disease, which is a prominent cause of tooth loss was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale. The Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that oral diseases affected at least 3.58 billion people worldwide, with caries of the permanent teeth being the most prevalent of all conditions assessed. Globally, it is estimated that 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth, and 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth.

Thus, various governments across the world are putting their efforts through various initiatives, awareness campaigns, free dental camps, and other means to prevent dental diseases and problems among the population. The government efforts are leading to recover the dental problems by providing reimbursement schemes for dental treatments. Thus at present, it is able to replace the missing tooth with an esthetic tooth with the help of new age and advanced dental implants. Thus, the rising prevalence of tooth loss is leading to increasing demand for dental implants, crowns, dentures, and others. Which is further expected to drive the growth of dental laboratories across the world during the forecast period.





Dental Laboratories Market: Segmental Overview

Based on material, the dental laboratories market is segmented into metal-ceramics, ceramics and others. The metal-ceramics segment accounted for more than 45.75% of the market share in 2019. In terms of equipment, the dental laboratories market is segmented into dental milling equipment, dental articulators, furnaces, dental scanners. The dental milling equipment segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of prosthetics, the dental laboratories market is segmented into dental bridges, dental crowns and dentures.The dental crowns segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of application, the dental laboratories market is segmented into restorative, oral care, endodontic implants, orthodontic and prosthetics.The restorative segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

















