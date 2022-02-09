The Chocolate Market is expected to grow by $ 4.66 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chocolate Market in MEA 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227701/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the chocolate market in MEA provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising awareness regarding health benefits offered by chocolate and rising demand in the food and beverage industry. In addition, rising awareness regarding health benefits offered by chocolate is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The chocolate market in MEA analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The chocolate market in MEA is segmented as below:

By Type

• Milk

• Dark

• White



By Geographical Landscape

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for customized chocolateas one of the prime reasons driving the chocolate market in MEA growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on chocolate market in MEA covers the following areas:

• Chocolate market sizing

• Chocolate market forecast

• Chocolate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chocolate market vendors in MEA that include Arcor Group, Cacau Show, Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International SA, Kellogg Co., La Maison du Chocolat, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., and Theo Chocolate Inc. Also, the chocolate market in MEA analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

