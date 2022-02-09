The Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market is expected to grow by $ 481.45 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227699/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the phenylketonuria treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in genomic research and development and the increasing prevalence of PKU. In addition, rising investments in genomic research and development is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The phenylketonuria treatment market analysis includes the drug segment and geographic landscape.



The phenylketonuria treatment market is segmented as below:

By Drug

• Sapropterin

• Pegvaliase-pqpz



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the strong pipeline of PKU drugsas one of the prime reasons driving the phenylketonuria treatment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on phenylketonuria treatment market covers the following areas:

• Phenylketonuria treatment market sizing

• Phenylketonuria treatment market forecast

• Phenylketonuria treatment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading phenylketonuria treatment market vendors that include American Gene Technologies, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Codexis Inc., Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Homology Medicines Inc., Jnana Therapeutics, SOM INNOVATION BIOTECH SA, and Synlogic Inc. Also, the phenylketonuria treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

