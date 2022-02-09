Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in a virtual format February 14-18, 2022.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink67/crnx/2679350

In addition, the live and archived presentation will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Company’s website.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine, is an investigational, oral, selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 26,000 people in the United States. A Phase 3 clinical program in acromegaly with paltusotine is underway. Crinetics also plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN04777, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as CRN04894, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, Cushing’s disease and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company.

