Digital Ally to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference

Presentation is scheduled for 11:00AM EST on February 23rd

Lenexa, KS, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announced that it will present a company overview at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference on February 23rd at 11:00AM Eastern. The conference will span three days, starting on February 23rd until February 25th from 8:30AM until 5:00PM EST.

“We are happy to present at this year’s Aegis Virtual Conference,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, Inc. “Having the opportunity to share our successes in 2021 and what to expect in 2022 and beyond is very exciting.”

Digital Ally’s presentation will be available by request to Aegis from February 23rd to 25th, 2022. The slide deck will also be made available on Digital Ally’s website by clicking here.

To access the event, please download and import the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system: Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products; Shield™ Health Protection Products line, including all natural cleansers, a non-contact temperature-screening device, an electrostatic sprayer and a variety of personal protective equipment. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., a medical records company and acquisition of TicketSmarter®, LLC, a national ticket broker, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

