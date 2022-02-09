Healthy Snacks Market to Worth USD 108.11 Billion by 2027 | Healthy Snacks Industry Registering 4.2% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global healthy snacks market size is anticipated to rise remarkably on account of the increasing health consciousness among consumers and the rising prevalence of quality lifestyles. These Snacks are a quick and affordable way of sufficing to the nutritional needs of the body. The value of this market is expected to rise from USD 78.13 billion earned in 2019 to USD 108.11 billion by the end of 2027. The market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period set between 2020 and 2027.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Inclination towards Healthy Food to Add Impetus

The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases among people irrespective of age is a key factor propelling the adoption of healthy food. This stands as a major factor boosting the global healthy snacks market growth. In addition to this, the rising evolution of the food industry and the advent of various food and snacks varieties such as flavors, shapes, sizes, and nutritional value is also adding impetus to the market. Besides this, the advancement in food processing and preservation technology will also aid in the expansion of the market.

However, factors such as processing-related challenges, moisture retention as a result of sugar and fat reduction, and low shelf life of snacks highly rich in fruit and vegetable content may pose major challenges to the market growth. Nevertheless, the growing popularity of functional and convenience foods and the increasing adoption of on-the-go and ready-to-eat snacking, coupled with the increasing awareness among health conscious consumers are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segment

Nut-based Snacks segment to Cover Largest Share Owing to their High Protein Content

Based on segmentation by product type, this market is holding major shares from the nut-based snacks segment. This is owing to the high protein content present in nuts, as well as other high nutrient content such as antioxidants and fibre.

List of the Key Players of the Healthy Snacks Market include:

Hormel Foods Corporation (Minnesota, U.S.)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

Calbee, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (Arkansan, U.S.)

Mondelēz International (Illinois, U.S.)

B & G Foods, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

Unilever PLC (London, United Kingdom)

PepsiCo, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Kellogg Company (Michigan, U.S.)

Danone S.A. (Paris, France)

Others

Regional Analysis-

Europe Emerged Dominant Owing to Increasing Popularity of On-the-go Nutrition

Geographically, Europe covered the largest healthy snacks market share with a revenue of 31.06 billion earned in 2019. The growth of this region is attributed to the presence of a majority of health conscious people with hectic schedules and busy lifestyles. The advent of on-the-go nutrition and functional food products has propelled the need for healthy snacks, thereby augmenting the regional market.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to showcase the fastest growth in the coming years on account of the rising disposable incomes of people, increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle, and the growing popularity of food products that promote wellbeing, known as ‘better-for-you’ products.

Competitive Landscape-

PepsiCo., Inc. is Holding Leading Position Owing to New Product Launches

As of 2019, PepsiCo., Inc. is the leading player of this market. Most of the players functioning in the market for healthy snacks are engaged in the manufacturing of new snacks with unique flavors and ingredients so as to attract more revenue and gain a competitive edge in the market. The other players are focusing on collaborative strategies such as joint ventures, contracts and agreements, partnerships, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Includes (Type, Distribution Channel, Geography)

By Type

Meat Snacks

Nuts, Seeds & Trail Mixes

Dried Fruit Snacks

Cereal & Granola Bars

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

By Geography

Key Industry Developments:



September 2019 – A new brand of refrigerated products was launched by Tyson Food Inc., providing natural food benefits in their products.

October 2017 – A new range of protein-enriched snacks called Proteinex Bytes was launched by Danone S.A. in India for expanding its business.

