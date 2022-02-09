The Global Renal Biomarkers Market is expected to grow by $ 507.23 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Renal Biomarkers Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227694/?utm_source=GNW

40% during the forecast period. Our report on the renal biomarkers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and increase in incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) and associated risk factors. In addition, rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The renal biomarkers market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The renal biomarkers market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics and diagnostic laboratories

• Research laboratories



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rapid increase in the aging populationas one of the prime reasons driving the renal biomarkers market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on renal biomarkers market covers the following areas:

• Renal biomarkers market sizing

• Renal biomarkers market forecast

• Renal biomarkers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading renal biomarkers market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, BioPorto AS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., RenalSense Ltd., Siemens AG, SphingoTec GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the renal biomarkers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

