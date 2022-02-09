Demand of Sand Control Solutions Market Size Expected a Growth of USD 4.46 Billion by 2028, at 8.7% CAGR According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sand Control Solutions Market size is expected to reach USD 4.46 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period. Increased reserve for the production of the wells and increasing shale development activities are propelling the growth of sand control solutions market. On the other hand, changing crude oil prices is hindering the sand control solutions market growth. Whereas, rising offshore production and exploration activities is expected to provides various growth opportunities of sand control solutions market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled: “Sand Control Solutions Market by Location (Onshore, Offshore), by application (Open Hole, Cased Hole), by Well type (Horizontal, Vertical), by Type (Gravel Pack, Frac Pack, Sand Screens, Inflow Control Devices), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size valued at USD 2.48 Billion in 2021.



Market Overview :

Increasing Oil and Gas Project Exaggerate the High Market Demand

Sand control solution is used for rupturing the shale to extricate natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids from pores in the rock. With the increasing crude oil prices, many oilfield operators are giving more attention towards improving the reserve to production ratio by focusing on existing wells. Thus, it increases the natural production levels which in turn increases the demand for sand control solution market in the coming years. In addition, this sand control solution technique provides various advantages such as provide localized economic benefit, secure source of energy, repaired environmental changes. All these advantages are escalating the high demand for sand control solution market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Sand Control Solutions Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

North America Dominates the Sand Control Solutions Market

North America is expected to witness the largest share of the sand control solution market during the forecast period. Rising urbanization, industrialization and population are providing maximum growth of sand control solution market in the developing countries such as India and China. In addition to this, various competitors are majorly focusing in the new development for sand control solution technique, thus propelling the market demand. For instance, Halliburton, an American multinational corporation, launched the Xtreme Single-Trip Multizone (XSTMZTM) system for completing wells in deep-water and ultra-deep-water conditions up to 15,000-psi.

List of Prominent Players in the Sand Control Solutions Market:

Tahe Oil Field (China)

Daqing Field (China)

Adavale Basin (Australia)

Cooper Basin (Australia)

Amadeus Basin (Australia)

Ankleshwar (India)

Digboi (India)



Recent Developments:

March, 2020: Tendeka won a contract from Mubadala Petroleum, an oil & gas company, to provide FloElite sand screens and FloSure Autonomous Inflow Control Devices (AICDs) to Mubadala Petroleum’s Jasmine, Manora, and Nong Yao fields in the Gulf of Thailand. The contract also has the option of two 1-year extensions.

December, 2020: Tendeka launched a one-trip remedial system to address the issue of sand control failure in wells. The Filtrex remedial sand control system provides the flexibility to be installed thru-tubing, through the tightest of restrictions. The Filtrex system provides the ability to perform sand clean out whilst installing the tool.

November, 2020: Halliburton introduced the Xtreme Single-Trip Multizone (XSTMZTM) system for completing wells in deep-water and ultra-deep-water conditions up to 15,000-psi. Based on 10,000-psi rated Enhanced Single-Trip Multizone (ESTMZTM) system, the increased pressure rating of the XSTMZ system allows operators to isolate and frac pack multiple zones at higher pump rates with larger proppant volumes. It also supports the ability to create zonal compartments for better stimulation of long pay zones that have high-pressure differentials between them.

The Sand Control Solutions Market report covers 160 Pages with detailed analysis by Location (Onshore, Offshore), by application (Open Hole, Cased Hole), by Well type (Horizontal, Vertical), by Type (Gravel Pack, Frac Pack, Sand Screens, Inflow Control Devices), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

