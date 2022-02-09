VPR Brands 2022 Successful Trade Show Debut at the TPE Tobacco Plus Expo and CHAMPS Show in Las Vegas Unveiled Their New Dissim Sport and Dissim Slim Lighters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – VPR Brands, LP ( OTC:VPRB ) recently debuted their new Dissim Sport and Dissim Slim Line Lighters at the 2022 TPE Tobacco Plus Expo which was held in Las Vegas from Jan. 26-28, 2022, and the Champs Trade Show on Feb. 2-5, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



The Slim and Sport Line within the Dissim family of lighters will launch with an opening price point between $8-$28 MSRP respectively and are anticipated to bring a new audience and open new distribution channels for Dissim. The original patented inverted lighters made by Dissim fall into the premium category with prices ranging from $60-$200. The new lower cost line up brings similar styling and the same core values and functionality at an entry level price. Dissim is launching these lighters to enhance its distribution within the convenience channels which easily open up more than 100,000+ doors as well as the ability to utilize the promotional markets and white label opportunities that were priced out of range for the original lighters.

“I personally attended TPE this year so I could interact with the distributors first hand and gauge their reaction by actually letting these experienced industry insiders touch and use our product, which is the best focus group you could hope for pre-launch,” said Dan Hoff, COO of VPR Brands LP. ”The level of excitement and encouragement from these key industry professionals on the finished product and pricing was motivating and reaffirmed our eagerness to get these new lighters into the market as planned.”

TPE has been named as one of “The Top 50 Fastest Growing” tradeshows in the United States for two consecutive years, making it a great place for industry professionals to gain exposure, new contacts, gain customers, and obtain great product feedback.

CHAMPS Trade Shows have been a staple in the Counter Culture Industry for over 20 years because of the high quality attendees and vendors who continue to attend. It is always a blend of innovative product launches and is consistent for being a show that attracts some of the largest distributors and industry insiders.

“Our debut of the new Dissim line extensions was extremely well received. Adding our under $30 Dissim Sport line and our under $10 Dissim Slim Line; dubbed “the Bic Killer” by customers at the show, will allow entry to every distribution channel from smoke shops to convenience; supermarket; gas, as well as big box and discount retail. We are excited to begin production next month and deliver our first orders by Summer 2022,“ said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands LP. “The Zippo lighter has been successful to the tune of up to $200 million in sales year after year and companies like Bic have sales hovering around $500 million. Dissim will give the customer a quality lighter with novel design and functionality, and we intend to build the same business models that have been successful for our competitors except with the Dissim proprietary patented design and unique new style that defines the Dissim Brand.”

The Dissim Slim and Sport line of lighters should be available in stores and on the web in the summer of 2022. For more information www.dissim.com .

About TPE:

TPE is the largest B2B trade show showcasing the full-spectrum of tobacco, vapor, alternative and general merchandise products on the market. You’ll find hundreds of exciting new tobacco, vapor and alternative products as well as related merchandise to bring you new sales. Over 500 exhibitors will be displaying top brands and innovative specialty items. Experiential lounges will be open for sampling and demonstrating new products. Plus, educational sessions will help you keep up with new trends, merchandising ideas and much more.

About the Champs Show:

CHAMPS TRADE SHOWS is widely recognized as the largest and most trusted counter-culture trade show in the world. Since 1999, CHAMPS has hosted the premier exhibitors in the industry and draws buyers in the thousands from all over the world to attend. For more information about Champs Trade Shows, please visit the company on the web at www.champstradeshows.com

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company which develops consumer and business products based on the newest cutting-edge technologies and whose assets include an issued U.S. patent for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

VPR Brands, LP

Kevin Frija CEO

(954) 715-7001

contact@dissim.com