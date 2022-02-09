Insights on the Flow Battery Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Elestor, ESS and HydraRedox Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flow Battery Market (2021-2026) by Type, Material, Ownership, Storage, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Flow Battery Market is estimated to be USD 330.76 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 701.32 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.22%.



Market Dynamics

The long battery life of flow batteries is the major factor escalating the Global Flow Battery Market. The rising investments in renewable energy, huge demand for flow batteries in utilities, and increase in telecommunication tower and data center installations are further driving the Global Flow Battery Market. However, the high cost of raw materials, especially vanadium, and lack of proper standards for developing flow battery systems are the factors acting as restraints for the market.



The increasing penetration of flow batteries in residential applications and technological innovations related to battery space is anticipated to create new opportunities for the Global Flow Battery Market.



The Global Flow Battery Market is segmented based on Type, Material, Ownership, Storage, Application, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Volterion Dortmund, RFC Power, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Flow Battery Market The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Advantages of Flow Batteries

4.1.2 Improving Materials in Batteries

4.1.3 Increase in Electricity-Storage System for Renewables

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Raw Material

4.2.2 Lack of Proper Standards for Development of Flow Battery Systems

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Need for Power Supply Attributed to Increasing Number of Data Centres

4.3.2 Increasing Penetration of Flow Batteries in Residential Applications

4.3.3 Technological Innovations with Improved Capabilities

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Proper Standards for Development of Flow Battery Systems

4.4.2 Alternatives Batteries Available



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Flow Battery Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Redox Flow Battery

6.3 Hybrid Flow Battery



7 Global Flow Battery Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vanadium

7.3 Zinc-Bromine

7.4 Others



8 Global Flow Battery Market, By Ownership

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Customer-Owned

8.3 Third-party Owned

8.4 Utility Owned



9 Global Flow Battery Market, By Storage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Compact

9.3 Large Scale



10 Global Flow Battery Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Utilities

10.3 Commercial & Industrial

10.4 EV Charging Station

10.5 Others



11 Global Flow Battery Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 America

11.2.1 Argentina

11.2.2 Brazil

11.2.3 Canada

11.2.4 Chile

11.2.5 Colombia

11.2.6 Mexico

11.2.7 Peru

11.2.8 United States

11.2.9 Rest of Americas

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Austria

11.3.2 Belgium

11.3.3 Denmark

11.3.4 Finland

11.3.5 France

11.3.6 Germany

11.3.7 Italy

11.3.8 Netherlands

11.3.9 Norway

11.3.10 Poland

11.3.11 Russia

11.3.12 Spain

11.3.13 Sweden

11.3.14 Switzerland

11.3.15 United Kingdom

11.3.16 Rest of Europe

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Egypt

11.4.2 Israel

11.4.3 Qatar

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 South Africa

11.4.6 United Arab Emirates

11.4.7 Rest of MEA

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 Australia

11.5.2 Bangladesh

11.5.3 China

11.5.4 India

11.5.5 Indonesia

11.5.6 Japan

11.5.7 Malaysia

11.5.8 Philippines

11.5.9 Singapore

11.5.10 South Korea

11.5.11 Sri Lanka

11.5.12 Thailand

11.5.13 Taiwan

11.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

13.2 Elestor

13.3 EnSync Energy System

13.4 ESS, Inc.

13.5 HydraRedox

13.6 Invinity Energy Systems

13.7 JenaBatteries GmbH

13.8 Largo Clean Energy

13.9 Le System Co., Ltd.

13.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.11 Nanoflowcell

13.12 Nel ASA H2, Inc.

13.13 Primus Power

13.14 Redflow Limited

13.15 RFC Power

13.16 Schmid Group

13.17 StorEn Technologies Inc.

13.18 Storion Energy

13.19 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

13.20 Vanadis Power GmbH

13.21 V-Flow Tech

13.22 ViZn Energy Systems

13.23 Volterion Dortmund

13.24 VoltStorage GmbH



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6zlli

Attachment