TigerGraph Launches Million-Dollar Challenge to Inspire Innovative Uses of Graph

DELHI, India, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of a leading graph analytics platform, today launched “ Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge ”, a global search for innovative ways to harness the power of graph technology and machine learning to solve real world problems. The challenge brings together brilliant minds to build innovative solutions to better our future with one question: How will you change the world with graph? Winners across four main categories will be announced this May at the 2022 Graph + AI Summit, the largest open industry event for graph and AI organized by TigerGraph.



“Every day, more than 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are produced — that’s 18 zeroes,” said Dr. Yu Xu, founder and CEO of TigerGraph. “Within this data are answers to critical health, climate, and business-related questions, and graph technology identifies those patterns across and within the data to find the answers. We’re giving one million dollars to innovators who push the boundaries of graph and AI technology to uncover new, transformational ways to solve real world issues. The challenge is officially on and we look forward to seeing thousands of registrants, hundreds of mind-blowing entries, and countless new ideas and concepts.”

Khushal Bhansali, Country Manager, TigerGraph India said “India's AI prowess is emerging as demonstrated by AI-focused innovation. The recent NASSCOM study confirmed this noting over 4,000 AI patents being filed during the period [2016-2021], six times higher than the figure for 2011-2015. The Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge is an outstanding opportunity for Indian innovators to apply graph to their problem-solving techniques and win a huge prize too.”

Now considered a must-have technology for modern enterprises, graph is making a difference for companies under tremendous pressures brought on by the pandemic. Over the past 18 months alone, TigerGraph’s technology empowered medical providers to make real-time care recommendations to millions of patients, fueled countless COVID-tracking initiatives, and helped businesses save hundreds of millions of dollars by improving their supply chain decisions.

"TigerGraph's challenge is structured to stretch the imagination of graph enthusiasts and test its limits," said Usha Rengaraju , Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge Judge. "I'm excited to see teams coming together to create graph solutions that can impact society or shape the future for companies. There is so much data available in the world waiting to reveal patterns and relationships that will solve important global problems."

Solving Real Problems

Entrepreneurs, academics, engineers, and scientists have the freedom to create and use their own problem statement focused on a topic they are dedicated to or passionate about. Additionally, domain experts from around the world have contributed problem statements that contestants can select. A few examples include:

Identify granular concepts that interlink multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals ;

; Model the progression of COVID waves to better predict future waves;

waves to better predict future waves; Understand patterns of diagnosis and treatment that point to potential off-label usage of drugs;

Generate a model for individuals to track their own online information and make better decisions on who has their data, and what is being done with it;

Add to the climate change knowledge by producing the time-series analysis for newly generated thermokarst lakes to help understand the impact in the polar regions.



Judging Committee

The judging committee includes the world’s brightest and most recognizable data scientists, professors, PhD’s, distinguished engineers, and founders of global companies focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, knowledge graph, and other industry experts with deep knowledge of graph technology, graph use cases, and graph deployments. Notable panelists include:

Usha Rengaraju , Principal Data Scientist and founder of NeuroAI

, Principal Data Scientist and founder of NeuroAI Juan Sequeda , Principal Scientist at data.world

, Principal Scientist at data.world Dan McCreary , Distinguished Engineer in AI, Optum

, Distinguished Engineer in AI, Optum James Pang Yan , PhD, Co-Director, Master of Science in Business Analytics at National University of Singapore

, PhD, Co-Director, Master of Science in Business Analytics at Ashleigh Faith , Director, Knowledge Graph and Semantic Search at EBSCO

, Director, Knowledge Graph and Semantic Search at EBSCO Ellie Young , Founder at Common Action

How to Register for the Million Dollar Challenge

The global virtual challenge is open to tech professionals, data scientists, engineers, university students, and researchers interested in discovering what is possible with graph and AI. Notable partners participating in the challenge include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Google Dev Library, data.world, GitHub, Kubrick Group, Microsoft Azure, Plotly, and Women Who Code.

Registration opens today and the final submission deadline is April 20, 2022. Winners will be announced the week of May 23 at the 2022 Graph + AI Summit, the industry’s only open conference devoted to democratizing and accelerating analytics, AI, and machine learning with graph algorithms, organized by TigerGraph.

How to Win

Contestants will be part of a worldwide competition to solve crucial problems and have an opportunity to share in $1,000,000 in cash prizes.

Entries will be judged based on the project’s impact, creativity, boldness, and adaptability:

Most Impactful: The project’s level of impact on social good and the community at large

Most Innovative: The projects level of ingenuity and the ability to identify new, never-imagined uses of graph

Most Ambitious: The project’s overall ability to push the boundary of a graph to drive data insights

Most Applicable: The project’s relevancy to a wide range of organizations

