Trading of H2O Innovation’s Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange is Expected to Begin on the World Water Day

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that its common shares (the “Common Shares”) should commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), under symbol HEO, on or about Tuesday, March 22, 2022, which is the World Water Day, subject to the Corporation satisfying before that date the conditions included in the conditional approval of the TSX. Concurrently, the Common Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.



“We will take advantage of up-listing to the TSX around World Water Day to raise awareness about climate-related water challenges. Sources of fresh water are declining, and we need to find new and better ways to manage our most precious resource – water. Our ESG plan clearly illustrates our commitment to making a difference for the environment, in part by providing innovative technologies to improve wastewater treatment and increase water reuse. We must play a part in raising public awareness around more sustainable water management”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

Prospective disclosure

Certain statements set forth in this press release regarding the operations and the activities of H 2 O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the timing and process for delisting the Common Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and listing the Common Shares on the TSX. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Corporation to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 27, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.