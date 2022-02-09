Healthwise Names Andy Binder Chief Operating Officer

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, announced that Andy Binder has been named Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Binder will serve as member of the company’s Executive Team and will oversee Healthwise’s product, technology, strategy, sales, and marketing initiatives.



Binder joins Healthwise from HP Inc., where he most recently served as Vice President & General Manager of HP’s Toner Supplies & Solutions business. He had worldwide profit and loss (P&L) responsibility for the multibillion-dollar supplies and installed base business, driving strategy, development, and execution. Andy began his career at HP in Boise, ID, as an engineer in the Boise Printer Division (BPD). Over his tenure at HP, he served in various engineering, sales, marketing, and executive management roles. Highlights include defending HP’s intellectual property (IP) in multiple forums, the development and pilot of HP’s first subscription-based cloud service (HP Instant Ink), and the development and launch of HP's first Officejet Enterprise Pagewide printer.

“We are thrilled to have Andy’s expertise and experience at Healthwise,” said Adam Husney, MD, CEO. “Andy brings proven success and tools, especially in the technology space, for driving our operations and strategy forward.”

“I’m excited to be joining Healthwise at a time when their mission is more important than ever,” Binder said. “I see tremendous opportunity for Healthwise to be leading the intersection of health education and technology and help people make better health decisions.”

Andy received a bachelor of science in physics from Northern Illinois University, a master of science in reliability engineering from the University of Arizona, and a master of science in management of technology (MBA) from the National Technological University. He also holds a certificate in Leading Strategic Growth from Columbia Business School and an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza School of Business. Andy currently serves as an Executive Board Member of the Idaho Technology Council (ITC), holds seven U.S. patents for electro-photographic consumables inventions, and has received multiple awards for sales excellence throughout his career.

