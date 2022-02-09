R1 RCM Ranked #1 by KLAS for Ambulatory RCM Services Second Year in a Row

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) (“R1”), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, announced today that, for the second consecutive year, R1 is ranked #1 for Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Services in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report.



The ‘Best in KLAS®’ designation recognizes R1 as a leader in its market segment. The report aggregates feedback from thousands of healthcare providers across the country to determine top-performing health technology vendor solutions based on the value customers receive from the companies evaluated – a recognition of their outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care and improve operational performance.

“R1 recognizes that physician groups have distinct needs when it comes to managing their revenue cycle,” said Dan Graves, senior vice president of physician revenue cycle management at R1. “We’re pleased that ambulatory providers see such value in our physician RCM solutions and honored to have earned the Best in KLAS ranking as it validates our commitment to our customers.”

In the category of Ambulatory RCM Services, KLAS gives R1 top scores for loyalty, operations, relationship, services and value. The following are provider quotes that support R1’s top ranking:

“R1’s service is great. They know our business, and we do better financially. I have continuous fluid communication with them and receive immediate responses to any questions I might have.” (Physician)

“R1 is definitely responsive if we raise an issue; there is no doubt about that. The leadership is engaged with us. If something gets broken, they address it. The senior leader we work with is responsive.” (COO)

R1 is a leader in ambulatory RCM solutions for hospital-led and independent physician groups spanning both hospital and office-based care settings. R1 leverages proprietary technology, leadership and operational excellence to optimize processes and streamline workflows, removing the in-house burden associated with billing, coding and claims. By removing this operational friction, R1 is helping physician groups improve their financial performance by reducing the cost to collect and increasing net patient service revenue.

R1 is proud to have been chosen by some of the nation’s most progressive physician groups, including VillageMD, American Physician Partners, Mednax and Ascension Medical Group.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient's experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements about future events and relationships, plans, future growth and future performance are forward-looking statements. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “designed,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events as of the date hereof and any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions, projections, or expectations prove incorrect, actual results, performance, financial condition, or events may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, estimated, or expected. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, such as the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

