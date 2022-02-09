Xalles Expands into NFT and Crypto Marketplaces

NFT and crypto trading analysis and asset acquisitions expected to lead to new revenue and profits.



WASHINGTON, DC, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing innovative technology and financial services solutions, through its Xalles Capital group of subsidiaries, plans to expand our reach into the market of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and cryptocurrency trading solutions.

Vigor Crypto Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Capital, will analyze and test a variety of bots that are NFTs which trade on broader exchanges and futures markets like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, NYSE/Dow Jones. The goal is to evaluate, purchase and enhance our automated trading and bot portfolio, realizing that the key to success is finding the good system tool to support a good trading strategy.

Xalles Capital is also evaluating holding NFTs for long term investments which can be later sold on the secondary markets for profit. The strategy is that specific NFTs which contain trading bots and other assets and are sold in limited quantities would have a good opportunity to increase in value if the asset contained within the NFT is producing revenue or profits for its owner.

These strategies will complement what the company previously described with its joint venture company GioBot to create new trading bots to support Vigor Crypto and external clients. “NFTs and cryptocurrency trading bots and systems are an exciting part of the fintech ecosystem that Xalles is trying to optimize to drive innovation and profits,” stated Thomas Nash, Chairman and CEO of Xalles Holdings Inc.

About Xalles Holdings Inc.

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on the acquisition, alignment, and growth of disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks targets in which it can acquire and accelerate market expansion, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

info@xalles.com

202.595.1299 Office