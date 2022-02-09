CytoImmune Therapeutics to Participate in the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference and the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

MONROVIA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoImmune Therapeutics, a clinical-stage cell therapy company that is developing a novel class of tumor-reactive engineered natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that the executive management team will participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference and the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Christina Coughlin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate update at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Feb. 14, 2022, at 09:30 AM Eastern in the Empire room of the Marriott Marquis in NYC.

The executive management team will host meetings with investors at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Feb. 14-17, 2022, and at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Feb. 14-15, 2022.

About CytoImmune Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2017, CytoImmune Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing a novel class of cancer immunotherapy medicines based on engineered, allogeneic, tumor-reactive natural killer (TRACK-NKTM) cell therapies for patients with cancer. The cells are engineered to both directly attack cancer cells and broadly stimulate both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system through potent IL-15 secretion. This dual mechanism of action of the TRACK-NKTM cells is achieved through proprietary manufacturing methods and engineering the expression of secreted IL-15, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR), and the secretion of a bispecific killer engager (BiKE) molecule, enabling both dual antigen targeting and broad immune stimulation in one engineered cell. The company is headquartered in Monrovia, CA, with the fully functional manufacturing facility for cells and viruses in Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.cytoimmune.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

CONTACT

Investors

Name: Aleksey Krylov

Phone: 1-646-327-4134

Email: aleksey@cytoimmune.com

Media

Name: William Rosellini

Phone: 1-646-480-0356

Email: will@cytoimmune.com

