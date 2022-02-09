Troilus Results on Globex’s Lac Testard Royalty Claims

English French

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 09, 2022 -- MINING ENTERPRISES INC. is pleased to inform shareholders of recently announced surface sampling and other exploration work on Globex's Lac Testard royalty exploration claims located approximately 10 km south of the main Troilus mine package. Globex sold a package of 91 various claim groupings to Troilus Gold Corp. as announced in a Globex press release dated July 21, 2020, for shares and a gross metal royalty.



The Lac Testard claim package consists of 5 claims in an L shaped pattern and includes the Lac Testard West showing with reported historical grab samples of up to 41.14 g/t Au, 378.42 g/t Ag and 0.38% Cu and chip samples assaying as follows:

30.60 g/t Au, 231.42 g/t Ag over 0.7 m 20.06 g/t Au, 265.20 g/t Ag over 0.4 m 11.22 g/t Au, 153.00 g/t Ag over 0.9 m 12.58 g/t Au, 53.18 g/t Ag over 1.2 m (Source : Sigéom)

Surface sampling by Troilus has returned grab sample assays of:

203.0 g/t Au, 2,440 g/t Ag and 4.37% Cu 54.20 g/t Au 34.90 g/t Au 13.55 g/t Au

These samples from outcrop are the highest to date ever reported in outcrop within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt.

The Troilus press release may be accessed by clicking here.

In other news, Starr Peak Mining Ltd. has arranged for a third drill rig to be delivered to the NewMetal (Normetal/Normetmar) Globex royalty property to test high priority VTEM anomalies on the projected extension of the Perron East Gold Zone trend from Amex Exploration’s adjoining property to the west (see Starr Peak press release by clicking here).

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

