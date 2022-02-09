Vincerx Pharma to Participate in the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced that Vincerx’s management team will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually February 14-18, 2022.



Vincerx Fireside Chat Details

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022 Time: 1:40 PM Eastern Time Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink67/vinc/2656800

An archived webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Vincerx) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. Vincerx has assembled a management team of biopharmaceutical experts with extensive experience in building and operating organizations that develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients. Vincerx’s current pipeline is derived from an exclusive license agreement with Bayer and includes a clinical-stage and follow-on small molecule drug program and a preclinical stage modular bioconjugation platform, which includes next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and innovative small molecule drug conjugates. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com.

