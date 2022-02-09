AmmPower Corp. announces the development of its IAMM™ green ammonia production unit for the agricultural space

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmmPower Corp. (CSE: AMMP) (OTCQB: AMMPF) (FSE: 601A) (the “Company” or “AmmPower”) is pleased to announce the development of its IAMM (Independent Ammonia Making Machine) green ammonia production unit. Once in production, the IAMM Units are expected to have a production capacity of 4 metric tons of green ammonia per day. The target market for the units will be independent distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used for fertilizer. Ammpower is now in discussions with potential customers regarding placing orders and delivery times. The Company is aiming to have first units available by late Q3 of this year. Pricing has not been finalized but is targeted to be between $3 million and $3.5 million per unit.



Presently, AmmPower is completing assembly of its green ammonia synthesis demonstration unit that will have a capacity or 50 kilograms per day. The technology used in this demonstration unit is scalable and will be used for the IAMM units.

Eric Kelley, Director of Sales and Marketing, Agriculture reports, “The market has been extremely receptive to the concept of distributed ammonia production. The targeted pricing of the unit is intended to be disruptive and will represent an economically feasible solution for our intended customer base.”

Gary Benninger, AmmPower CEO stated, “We are pleased with the response that our planned IAMM units are receiving. The distributed production concept puts the control of the ammonia production closer to the end user and allows distributors and retailers to avoid the logistical supply problems that they so often encounter.”

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario. In addition, together with its partner, ORF Technologies Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost effective green, turquoise, and blue ammonia.

