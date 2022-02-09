Tempest to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that management will present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

To access the live or archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, antagonists of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively. Both TPST-1120 and TPST-1495 are advancing through Phase 1 studies designed to study both agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. In collaboration with F. Hoffmann La Roche, TPST-1120 is also advancing through a randomized first line, global, Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with the standard-of-care regimen of atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. Tempest is also developing an orally-available inhibitor of TREX-1 designed to activate selectively the cGAS/STING pathway, an innate immune response pathway important for the development of anti-tumor immunity. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media Contact:

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@tempesttx.com

1 If approved