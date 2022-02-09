Boon Industries to Begin Sales Initiative Using FIFRA 152.6 and CDPR 25(b) Provisions

SACRAMENTO, CA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), an innovative bioscience company delivering solutions that benefit people and the planet, is pleased to announce that it is rolling out a full marketing and sales effort in Q1 of 2022 using the FIFRA 152.6 and CDPR 25(b) Provisions. FIFRA is The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, which is the federal statute that governs the registration, distribution, sale, and use of pesticides in the United States.



The Company remains optimistic that full List-N approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is drawing near, but does not need the broader approval to begin its sales initiative to obvious market opportunities or to fulfill a substantial bounty of current purchase orders. The Company is currently fulfilling Purchase Orders and all of this has been done without any formal marketing and mostly local word-of-mouth.

Starting in March 2022 the Company will for the first time launch a full marketing campaign which will be officiated by renowned marketing firm, Wallrich Creative Communications.

Using the greatly expanded manufacturing capacity of its new Grass Valley facility which the Company believes, when fully utilized, has the ability to produce twenty-five thousand cases per year with a potential estimated wholesale value of over ten million dollars.

The Company believes that its BioDox pathogen prevention product is ideal for the vast Agricultural industry where the prevention of crop loss to pathogens can greatly increase profits vis-à-vis larger harvests and for what is a relatively small expense.

“In 2021, we were able to test market our BioDox formula in various agricultural sectors where it was used to prevent pathogens from destroying entire crops,” stated Justin Gonzalez, Chairman & CEO, Boon Industries. “Our active customers immediately realized more value in preventative treatment rather than treating the after-effects of the damage caused by pathogens in agricultural crops.”

The Company has already identified over 18,000 cultivators, specifically, those farmers who continue to experience dwindling profit margins from crop loss, as they focus on cost/risk management to grow healthy crops. This small agricultural sector alone represents a $180 million market opportunity for the Boon sales team to pursue.

“Our full-force sales of BioDox begin this quarter with an anticipated first professional marketing campaign,” added Gonzalez. “We are highly optimistic in the results for that campaign based on prior test marketing and response. We believe that BioDox can become an industry leader in pathogen infestation treatments in specialized agriculture as farmers turn their focus from the high-risk plan of treatment to prevention. This creates a significant opportunity for Boon Industries to carve out market share in the overall $10 trillion Agricultural market.”

About Boon Industries

Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC:BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering solutions that benefit people and the planet. At the core of Boon’s product offering is DiOx+™, a chlorine dioxide disinfectant sterilizer. Chlorine dioxide has been approved by OSHA, FDA, EPA, and DOT. DiOx+ kills harmful pathogens without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. The proprietary chemical formulas and processes behind DiOx+ make it ideal for sterilization of mission critical, high value medical equipment and disinfecting air and surfaces in laboratory and hospital environments. DiOx+ helps protect agricultural crops from disease, is used in water treatment plants, and helps reduce operational costs in warehousing, distribution centers and ecommerce support facilities. The introduction of DiOx+ to the U.S. market follows 12 years of chlorine dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon’s CEO Justin Gonzalez. DiOx+ delivers on Boon’s promise to provide the most effective, affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety. DiOx+ is produced at Boon’s manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Grass Valley, California.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

