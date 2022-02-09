Orano Canada Supports the Continuity of Uranium Ore Production in Northern Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orano Canada welcomes the announcement by its partner, Cameco Corporation, of the planned restart for the McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill starting in 2022. As a major partner in these operations, Orano owns 30.2% of McArthur River and 16.7% of Key Lake and will benefit by gaining access to another source of production to satisfy customer commitments.



The production forecast for McArthur River and Key Lake operations in 2022 is five million pounds, taking into account potential operating risks due to a variety of factors. Our partner Cameco will remain focused on mitigating these risks and updating the forecast on a quarterly basis.

By 2024 it is expected that the McArthur River/Key Lake operations will produce 15 million pounds (100% basis) per year, and at that time Cigar Lake will reduce its planned production to 13.5 million pounds (100% basis). The common revised production plan agreed to by all partners in the Cigar Lake Joint Venture agreement is intended to extend the mine life of the Cigar Lake operation allowing for a continuous supply of ore for the McClean Lake operation.

Nicolas Maes, CEO of Orano Mining made the following statement: “We are looking forward to this planned restart with a sense of enthusiasm. We are fully confident in our partner’s ability to effectively bring these Tier 1 assets into production within the planned schedule. Given the continued unbalanced uranium market conditions, the restart of McArthur gives us the opportunity to reduce production at Cigar Lake, extending the life of this asset and postponing the need for new projects in northern Saskatchewan.”

“I am pleased with this development and optimistic about the longevity of the uranium industry in Saskatchewan,” said Orano Canada President and CEO Jim Corman. “Following on the heels of our approval to expand the tailings management facility at McClean Lake, we now have a solid plan for uninterrupted production. For our employees, contractors and partners, this announcement reduces some of the uncertainty about industry plans in the region.”

About Orano Canada

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Orano Canada Inc. is a leading producer of uranium, accounting for the processing of 10 million pounds of uranium concentrate produced in Canada in 2020. Orano Canada has been exploring for uranium, mining and milling in Canada for more than 55 years. Orano Canada is the operator of the McClean Lake uranium mill and a major partner in the Cigar Lake (37.1%), McArthur River (30.2%) and Key Lake (16.7%) operations. The McClean Lake joint venture is owned by Orano Canada (77.5%) and Denison Mines (22.5%). Orano toll mills the ore from the Cigar Lake mine at the McClean Lake mill.

The company employs about 420 people in Saskatchewan, including about 300 at the McClean Lake operation where over 46% of employees are self-declared Indigenous. As a sustainable uranium producer, Orano Canada is committed to safety, environmental protection and contributing to the prosperity and well-being of neighbouring communities.

Orano Canada Inc. is a 100% subsidiary of Orano Mining, part of the multinational Orano group. As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. With uranium mines in operation in Canada, Kazakhstan and Niger, Orano is one of the world’s leading producers of uranium, with competitive production costs and extraction techniques at the cutting edge of innovation. Every day, the Orano group’s 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

