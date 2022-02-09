Porsche opens its sketch pad at South by Southwest

Atlanta, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche has its finger on the pulse – creative and innovative. This applies to the brand's sports cars and services, but also to trends and new business models. For this reason, the company has signed a three-year cooperation agreement with South by Southwest® (SXSW®), the annual festival of tech and culture that brings tens of thousands of professionals to Austin, Texas.

This is also the first year that Porsche will be represented at SXSW, which takes place from March 11-20. The centerpiece of the premiere is an installation in downtown Austin that provides a glimpse into the design process behind the legendary sports cars.

Under the motto "A Creator's Mind,” Porsche opens the secret sketch pad of its design department and shines a light on the "Porsche Unseen" studies (https://media.porsche.com/mediakit/unseen). This curated portfolio includes design sketches and completed studies, and will be presented in a custom-built Porsche space close to the SXSW conference center (4th Street). The Porsche space, whose interior will look like the surface of a giant design desk, will also offer creators from music, film, tech and gaming a stage to present their visions and projects. The space encourages conference goers to exchange ideas with designers and engineers from the brand and with team members from Porsche Digital.

“South by Southwest aims to help creative people achieve their goals. And Porsche is the brand for all those who bravely follow their dreams,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “The philosophies of both brands fit together perfectly and we look forward to exchanging ideas with creative minds from all over the world. SXSW holds a special place for emerging talent and we invite them to delve deeper into the world of our brand.”

“SXSW brings the world’s creative professionals together and we’re honored to welcome Porsche to our event over the next three years,” said Jann Basket, SXSW Chief Brand Officer. “Their dedication to innovation and ‘A Creator’s Mind’ align seamlessly with our purpose, and we’re excited to see how our community connects with ‘Porsche Unseen’ next month in Austin.”

About South by Southwest®

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together.

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

Attachments