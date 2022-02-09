Codex DNA to Participate in the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. An updated version of Codex DNA’s corporate presentation will be available on Wednesday, February 16th at 12:00 pm Eastern time / 9:00 am Pacific time.



The presentation can be accessed through a link on the investors section of the Codex DNA website at https://ir.codexdna.com.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The company’s award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA/RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

