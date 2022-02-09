Worldwide Spectroscopy Industry to 2026 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, BaySpec and Bruker Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spectroscopy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Spectroscopy Market is estimated to be USD 12.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.02 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Spectroscopy Market is driven by factors such as surging adoption of spectroscopic techniques in the pharmaceutical and food & agriculture, rising awareness of quality food & drugs sectors, and stringent rules and regulations are being imposed by governments & related organizations. Whereas the need for technically skilled personnel, costly molecular spectroscopy systems are the factors restraining the market.



Owing advancements in various spectroscopic techniques and penetration of MS technology in various verticals are creating opportunities for the market.



The Global Spectroscopy Market is segmented based on Technology, Application and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Agilent Technologies, Inc., BaySpec, Inc., Bristol Instruments, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, Sartorius AG, SCIEX, Shimadzu Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Carl Zeiss AG, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Surging Adoption of Spectroscopic Techniques in the Pharmaceutical and Food & Agriculture

4.1.2 Rising Awareness of Quality Food & Drugs Sectors

4.1.3 Stringent Rules and Regulations are Being Imposed by Governments & Related Organizations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Need of Technically Skilled Personnel

4.2.2 Costly Molecular Spectroscopy Systems

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Owing to Advancements in Various Spectroscopic Techniques

4.3.2 Penetration of MS Technology in Various Verticals

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 High Cost of Repair and Maintenance



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Spectroscopy Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Atomic

6.3 Mass

6.4 Molecular

6.5 Other



7 Global Spectroscopy Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Environmental

7.3 Industrial

7.4 Life Science

7.5 Other Applications



8 Global Spectroscopy Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina

8.3.3 Chile

8.3.4 Colombia

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 UK

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.6 Netherlands

8.4.7 Sweden

8.4.8 Russia

8.4.9 Rest of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Indonesia

8.5.5 Malaysia

8.5.6 South Korea

8.5.7 Australia

8.5.8 Sri Lanka

8.5.9 Thailand

8.5.10 Rest of APAC

8.6 Middle-East and Africa

8.6.1 Qatar

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.2 BaySpec, Inc.

10.3 Bristol Instruments, Inc.

10.4 Bruker Corporation

10.5 Carl Zeiss AG

10.6 Danaher Corporation

10.7 Foss A/S

10.8 GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd

10.9 Hitachi High-technologies Corporation

10.10 Horiba, Ltd.

10.11 JASCO International Co., Ltd.

10.12 Lumex Instruments

10.13 Metal Power Analytical Pvt. Ltd.

10.14 Microptik BV

10.15 PerkinElmer, Inc.

10.16 Rigaku Corporation

10.17 Sartorius AG

10.18 SCIEX

10.19 Shimadzu Corporation

10.20 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

10.21 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

10.22 Wasatch Photonics

10.23 Waters Corporation



11 Appendix



