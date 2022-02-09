Pharvaris to Participate in 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference taking place virtually from February 14–18, 2022.



The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, February 16 at 4:40 PM CEST (10:40 AM EST). A live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The Company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

