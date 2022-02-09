UniDoc Announces H3 Health Cube Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce it is in advanced stage development of the “H3 Health Cube” as part of a growing lineup of new telehealth solutions designed for broad public deployment.



UniDoc Health aims to innovate the health care sector by offering a complete Virtual Care Solution Model enabling remote doctor/patient engagement and multiple levels of care through modernization and utilization of new and innovative technologies. The key to UniDoc’s solution model is accessibility utilizing a variety of form factors best suited to location, environment, culture, and ability of the end user (patient). The solutions will include streamlined and efficient access for trained practitioners and medical professionals to provide assessment services regardless of location or time of day.

The H3 Health Cube is one of several kiosk models under development at UniDoc and is specifically designed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design and related international equivalents. The H3 will be large enough to allow for technologies requiring enhanced privacy and advanced technical capability which may require a trained technician within the booth to assist the remote practitioner and patient. The kiosk will also be small enough to allow for consideration within many of the primary locations envisaged by UniDoc for all its products.

Locations such as hospitals, pharmacies, community centres, government institutions and care facilities are primary targets for deployment. Other models under development include single patient kiosks for less demanding assessment subject to the chosen regime of diagnostic devices selected by the licensee. Certain configurations may require colocation with moderately trained personnel (such as in a pharmacy), through to basic stand-alone solutions in certain remote or space-limited installations. The Company is also developing mobile solutions with an ability for semi-permanent or rapid transport to patients at home or in industrial and commercial workplaces.

Each H3 Health Cube will be designed to offer UV-C self sanitization and easy clean surfaces for protection against the spread of bacteria and viral infections. The H3 cube will provide full privacy, adjustable lighting, modular expandability to accommodate multiple diagnostic technical packages, robust internet connectivity, electrical distribution with water and compressed air or mixed gas options, climate control and enclosure designs suited for either indoor or outdoor environments.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre advises, “The H3 Health Cube has already been prototyped and we plan to commence pilot field studies shortly. As the year progresses, we look forward to introducing several additional configurations and option packages designed to extend the utility and functionality of our Virtual Care Solution Model. This new product was designed to specifically address several gaps in the marketplace for diagnostic procedures that require moderate assistance such as accomplishing an electrocardiogram (ECG) which requires precise placement of the test leads.”

“We also saw the need for ADA-compliance, especially the need to accommodate mobility demands such as wheelchairs or walkers,” Baldassarre continues, “Lastly, it’s also a product that will readily support anyone who may be computer challenged such as children or elderly patients and where assistance is required to at least start the process. Our goal is to improve preventative and immediate assessment through increased access. The products we design today are what we hope will be a pervasive and common tool in every neighborhood one day. It’s a big goal, with commensurate potential rewards. We welcome the public’s interest and look forward to growing an engaged and enthusiastic base of supporters to help us advance our exciting venture. Please visit our website at https://unidoctor.com/ where we are starting to present several of our new products with more imagery coming soon.”

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC)



As part of the Company’s disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch, and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events, and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

