Ehave, Inc. Expands Its KetaDASH Brand And Begins Producing Revenue With The Purchase Of California Based Rejuv IV

MIAMI, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leading healthcare services and technology company, reaffirms its commitment to shareholders to launch its KetaDASH brand by completing the purchase of 100% of Rejuv IV . Rejuv IV provides mobile IV therapy in the San Francisco Bay Area, 7 days a week with flexible scheduling. Rejuv IV provides Ketamine treatments, as well as IV infusions with fluids, essential vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes to enhance the health and wellness of its patients. Rejuv IV will become KetaDASH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ehave, Inc.



In addition to Ketamine treatments, Rejuv IV generates revenue by offering its clients and patients IV Drip Detox and Hangover Cures, IV Vitamin Therapy for Pain Management, IV Hydration Therapy for Health & Wellness, and IV Therapy for Athletic Advantage and Fitness Recovery. Rejuv IV uses IV Certified Nurses, who are always prompt and will arrive on time to administer a patients’ IV drip of choice in the comfort of their home.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, “Our continued dedication and commitment to mental health is evident as we complete the purchase of Rejuv IV. We welcome their employees and customers to the Ehave family," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc. Mr. Kaplan continued, "KetaDASH will not only provide potentially lifesaving Ketamine infusion therapy for the treatment of psychiatric disorders, such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder, it also provides Ehave the opportunity to build a revenue producing platform."

KetaDASH treatments will be conducted by a team of experienced nurses who will come to your home, office, or mobile location and administer your session. This innovative service departs from in-clinic intravenous treatment and unsupervised telehealth models to instead couple at-home ketamine administration with telehealth and in-person medical supervision. Ehave’s telehealth psychotherapist will work closely with a registered nurse who is with the patient in person, creating a comfortable and effective treatment session. KetaDASH is available to ketamine clinics and qualified patients whose healthcare provider has prescribed it as a treatment. Qualified patients, doctors, and clinics are invited to visit KetaDash.com for more information.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave is a leading healthcare services and technology company focused on progressing Psychedelics-to-Therapeutics by engineering novel compounds and new treatment protocols for treating brain health. Together, technology with our network of scientists and mental health professionals, we are on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues, leveraging clinical data to help us achieve optimal patient outcomes. The Future of Brain health is going to require precision, prediction, and prevention. Our KetaDASH subsidiary provides potentially lifesaving Ketamine mobile IV therapy in the Sacramento and San Francisco California area for the treatment of psychiatric disorders, such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. KetaDASH addresses the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings. Ehave’s operations span across the entire USA, Canada, Jamaica, and Australia. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

