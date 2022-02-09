ABB and PACCAR support EV customers with advanced charging solutions for trucks

ABB EV charging technology to help electrify one of the largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks

PACCAR Parts to provide advanced ABB charging solutions up to 350 kW to service PACCAR fleet operations across North America and Europe

Partnership will increase operating efficiency and sustainability for PACCAR’s extensive dealer network of 2,265 locations in more than 100 countries

Cary, North Carolina, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ABB is partnering with PACCAR, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and customer support of high-quality premium trucks, to provide PACCAR dealers and their customers with a range of advanced charging solutions across its fleet operations in North America and Europe. In the United States alone, medium- and heavy-duty trucks account for approximately 25 percent of the total greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.[1]

“Pairing ABB, a global leader in fleet electrification, with PACCAR, one of the largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, is a strategic and sustainable partnership that will accelerate e-fleet expansion and adoption as well as reduce carbon and noise emissions in the transportation sector,” said Frank Muehlon, President of ABB’s E-mobility division. “Like PACCAR, ABB sees tremendous opportunity in electrifying the trucking industry and is committed to delivering safe, smart and sustainable electrification solutions for fleet charging.”

These innovative electric vehicles have batteries that are powerful enough for Peterbilt, Kenworth, DAF CF Electric and LF Electric truck models that require on-demand fast charging for the short dwell times of their fleet routes. ABB’s charging systems help optimize fleet charging with high-power, quick charge breaks or lower power, load-managed overnight charging for longer haul routes and last mile delivery.

“We are pleased to partner with ABB to bring this outstanding solution to our customers and dealers on a global scale,” said John Rich, PACCAR Chief Technology Officer. “Customers will receive the industry-leading operating efficiency and environmental benefits of Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF zero emissions truck models, combined with ABB’s market-leading EV charging technology.”

Both companies are committed to sustainably serving their customers as well as their own operations. All PACCAR manufacturing locations are ISO 14001 certified, and more than 80 percent are zero-waste-to-landfill, while ABB is progressing toward circular operations as well as carbon neutrality by electrifying its vehicle fleet, sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity, and improving energy efficiency across its sites by 2030.

Notes to editors:

As part of the recently signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the US is expected to allocate $7.5 billion to build out the national network of EV chargers and invest over $5 billion in clean transit buses to accelerate EV adoption, reduce air pollution and create jobs. ABB will support the expansion of the country’s charging network and help meet the goals of the Act by offering a full range of charging and electrification solutions for cars, trucks, buses, and vans, as well as for ships and railways.

To date, ABB has sold more than 680,000 electric vehicle chargers across more than 85 markets; over 30,000 DC fast chargers and 650,000 AC chargers, including those sold through Chargedot.

[1] Fast Facts: U.S. Transportation Sector Greenhouse Gas Emissions, 1990-2019 (EPA-420-F-21-076, December 2021)

Attachments