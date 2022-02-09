The 4Less Group, Inc. announces Daytona race sponsorship deal with G2G Racing featured driver Johnny Sauter, the 2016 NASCAR Truck Series Champion, and Multi-Athlete Matt Jaskol

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc.'s (OTCQB: FLES) wholly-owned subsidiary, Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. (AP4Less), announced today a deal with G2G Racing, based out of Mooresville, NC for the opening 2022 Camping World NASCAR Truck Race Series to be held at the famed Daytona International Speedway Friday February 18th.

This race features 2016 NCWTS Champion Johnny Sauter driving the #47 LiftKits4Less.com Truck and Multi-Sport Athlete Matt Jaskol driving the #46 AutoParts4Less.com Truck.

Christopher Davenport, CEO of AP4Less states “We are very excited to partner with G2G Racing and continue building on our branding and sales success from the 2021 NASCAR season. Johnny Sauter brings tremendous experience with a proven track record of wins. With over 24 wins in the truck series alone and holding the title of 2016 NASCAR Truck Series Champion, we are thrilled to have Johnny represent the 4less Group’s e-commerce brand. Both Johnny and Matt will be a force to deal with on the track.”

“Additionally, we think this decision is in the best interest of the company in which to further extend our overall brand. Community building is a key tool when working in this industry, and we believe we have found just the right group to help further this cause,” continued Mr. Davenport.

Tim Viens Owner of G2G Racing states “I can’t thank Autoparts4less.com and Liftkits4less.com for such an amazing partnership in the NASCAR Camping World truck series in Daytona with G2G Racing! We hope this partnership will be the first of many as G2G begins the pursuit of a championship season!”

About G2G Racing:

G2G racing was founded by NASCAR driver Tim Viens and partner Bill Shea. Both entrepreneurs from Florida have grown many successful brands and the combination of the two will make for a strong brand in the NASCAR Truck Series.



Please visit www.g2gracing.com .

About The 4Less Group, Inc.:

Building off the knowledge and success of their e-commerce website, liftkits4less.com, that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep Truck and SUV vehicles, the 4Less Group, Inc.(www.the4lessgroup.com) is now in the process of launching the world’s first automotive parts only multi-seller marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com.

Information on FLES can be found at www.the4lessgroup.com .

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

