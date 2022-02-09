$3.06Bn by 2027, Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Size, 9.8% CAGR Lead by Integrated Systems - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “ Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Integrated Systems, Semi-Continuous Systems, Controls); Application (End Product Manufacturing, API Manufacturing); End User (Full-Scale Manufacturing Companies, R&D Departments) and Geography”, published by The Insight Partners.

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

GEA Group, Coperion GmbH, Gericke AG, Glatt GmbH, Hosokawa Micron Group, Munson Machinery Co. Inc., Powrex Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Freund-vector Corporation, Fette Compacting, Alexanderwerk, LEISTRITZ AG, KORSCH AG, ACG, Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., and Hovione en Aesica are among the key companies operating in the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.





In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific has acquired a drug substance manufacturing site in Cork, Ireland, from GlaxoSmithKline to meet customer demand for the development and commercial manufacturing of complex active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

In November 2017, Fette Compacting has entered into a partnership with Glatt to develop integrated solutions for the continuous manufacturing of oral solid dosage (OSD) forms.

In September 2017, GEA and the Research Center for Pharmaceutical Engineering GmbH (RCPE) have entered into a collaboration to facilitate the industrial implementation of continuous manufacturing technologies.

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market growth is attributed to the increasing shortage of medicines, and advantages offered by continuous manufacturing process are expected to be responsible for the growth of the market. Additionally, the future trend such as increasing adoption of continuous manufacturing in pharmaceuticals is also likely to propel the growth in the forecast period.





The North America region held the largest market for the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing during the forecast period. The encouragement from government and pharmaceutical regulatory bodies, high investments by pharmaceutical companies into manufacturing and scaling-up production units and increasing shortages of drugs are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, acceptance of advanced technology from pharmaceutical companies is further expected to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, since 2015, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved four solid oral drugs produced by continuous processes. For instance, the production of Janssen’s Prezista that switched from batch to continuous manufacturing processing received approval from the US FDA in April 2016. In addition, in December 2016, the US passed the 21st Century Cures Act that promoted advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The US FDA also undertook various initiatives to promote continuous manufacturing in the country within the pharmaceutical industrial space. For instance, in 2015, the FDA established Emerging Technology Team to support the industry’s development of innovative approaches in pharmaceutical designing and manufacturing in which, the continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing was one of the primary targets. The above-mentioned factors are likely to be responsible for the growth of the US market for pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing.

In 2019, Asia Pacific registered as the fastest-growing region in the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to factors such as increasing number of pharmaceutical companies, rising Foreign Direct Investments in potential pharmaceutical markets such as India, China and South East Asian countries and increasing demand for novel technology to boost the production volumes of drugs and APIs.

Increasing Shortage of Medicines Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market:

Shortages of essential medicines and drugs are becoming increasingly frequent worldwide. The rising shortage is resulting in burden on the health systems along with additional costs as well as risk to the patients’ health. The patients in need of medicines are failing to receive appropriate doses due to unavailability of medicines. According to WHO Drug Information 2016, shortages of essential medicines have been reported from low, middle and high-income countries. Medicines shortages pose risks for patient health as a result of non-treatment, under-treatment and possible medication errors from attempts to substitute missing medicines.





The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that the reasons for drug shortages occur for various reasons including quality problems, manufacturing inefficiency, delays and discontinuations. The drugs that are often short in supply include sterile injectable and oncology/cancer treatments. The notice from manufacturers to the FDA regarding the impending or current shortages of drugs allows the FDA to work with the manufacturers over finding feasible solutions, one of which is usually ramping up the manufacturing of drugs through implementation of new and advanced systems such as continuous manufacturing.

In 2018, the US FDA developed a new Drug Shortage Task Force to explore the reasons and causes of drug shortages. The Task Force Analyzed 163 drugs that went short from 2013-2017. Moreover, a survey from The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) in 2017 revealed that the treatment category was most commonly involved in drug shortages.

The scenario of drug shortage is also prevalent in European countries. For instance, according to a report published by The Economist Intelligence Unit Limited in 2017, the prevalence of medicine shortage was increased in Europe. The three major causes determined for the shortage included manufacturing, economic and regulatory causes. Thus, in order to meet the rising demand for biologics and drugs and to curb the lack of drug availability, pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market holds a promising growth scenario.





Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is segmented into integrated systems, semi-continuous systems, and controls. The integrated systems segment accounted for more than 47.98% of the market share in 2019. In terms of application, the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is segmented into end product manufacturing and API manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of end user, the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is segmented into full-scale manufacturing companies and R&D departments. The full-scale manufacturing companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.





The COVID-19 outbreak has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. Research institutes, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies are engaged in collaborative work to address the COVID-19 outbreak. This has eventually shifted their focus from their regular supply of Pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing. Healthcare systems are under tremendous pressure due to simultaneous involvement in several processes, and the coronavirus outbreak is challenging communities, relief organizations, and healthcare systems throughout the world. The number of infections of COVID-19 has killed thousands and rising exponentially. The US is one of the biggest markets for new product developments, along with the adoption of continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing in companies. The majority of the companies, which are operating in the manufacturing segment of pharmaceutical products, are currently working on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) PPE, such as gloves, masks, and gowns. In the upcoming years, the research activities are expected to accelerate owing to their potential in treating a wide range of diseases. The healthcare authorities and governments are focusing on establishing infrastructure to measure the impact of COVID-19 on cancer patients as people with cancer are among those at higher risk of complications.

















