Global Camera Module Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camera Module Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global camera module market reached a value of US$ 36.60 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 63.10 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A camera module is designed to capture photographic or video type images. It forms an integral component of sensor simulation, which validates camera-based assistance and automated driving functions. A camera module involves lens, infrared filter (IR filter), aperture, digital signal processing (DSP), and a soft board, which allows for camera simulation based on the light propagation and measurement of the imager chip. In addition to this, it can be used to extend the functionality of the camera for data processing algorithms and include custom models. As a result, a camera module is being widely used in video conferencing, security systems, and real-time monitoring as a video input device



The increasing demand for consumer electronics represents the key factor driving the global camera module market growth. This can be attributed to its extensive utilization in smartphones, tablets, interior navigation, satellite space imaging, and picture storage. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the associated benefits of camera module over conventional charged-coupled device (CCD) sensors, such as lower power consumption, faster frame rate, and cost-effectiveness, is catalyzing the market growth. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, is further facilitating the need for advanced security and surveillance systems.

This, in turn, is intensifying the product adoption across smart homes, government buildings, and commercial complexes, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Other than this, the emergence of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) has escalated the demand for high-definition (HD) cameras in the military sector. Besides this, the development of advanced internet technology, improvement of network speed, and the continuous maturity of photographic imaging device technology are projected to drive the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ams AG, Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd., Cowell E Holdings Inc., LG Innotek Co. Ltd., LITE-ON Technology Corporation, OFILM Group Co. Ltd., Partron Co. Ltd., Primax Electronics Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group), Sharp Corporation, STMicroelectronics and Toshiba Corporation



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global camera module market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global camera module market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the focus type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the interface?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pixels?

What is the breakup of the market based on the process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global camera module market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

