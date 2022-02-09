UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 9 February 2022 at 16:00 EET
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (FitzGerald)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 9 February 2022 received the following notification which relates to the donating of the Manager’s below mentioned financial instruments to her closely associated person (David Wheeler):
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Emma FitzGerald
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-02-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
