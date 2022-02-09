Raven Announces Scanner Integration to NeatFiles and NeatBooks

HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven, the leader in document scanning technologies, announced a direct integration with The Neat Company, a leader in bookkeeping automation and financial document management for small businesses. Raven and Neat bring together the industry's most highly rated document scanners with Neat's cloud-based bookkeeping and document management software.

The Raven Scanner integration with Neat allows small-business owners to scan directly into NeatFiles or NeatBooks. The large 8" touchscreen display built into Raven Original and Raven Pro Scanner models provides an updated experience with additional capabilities for Neat users. "We're excited to provide a new scanning solution for Neat's small-business owners. This partnership strengthens our paperless mission by providing small businesses a complete financial document management and bookkeeping solution," said Raven CEO Stefan Diasti.

Powered by Raven Cloud, users can now log into and connect their scanner directly to their Neat account. Users will see Neat as a scanning destination on their Raven Scanners and with a simple touch of the screen will scan and send documents directly to the Neat platform. As they are scanning, users can specify the document type and select the folder in their Neat file cabinet where they want to store the document.

Using Neat and Raven together provides users additional opportunities to organize their scanned files in a more streamlined and efficient manner. Small business owners can scan documents in color or black and white and choose between single and double-sided scanning.

The Neat integration works with all Raven Scanners and Raven Desktop for Windows and Mac. Users can choose to enable NeatVerify for scanned documents (with eligible Neat plans). All Raven Scanners are also certified to work with the Neat Scan Utility.

President and CEO of The Neat Company Garrett Baird shared how the Raven Scanner integration solves a need for Neat customers. "We are excited about the partnership with Raven and the opportunity to pair our bookkeeping and document management expertise with the robust, user-friendly scanning solutions from Raven. This partnership provides our customers with a powerful way to digitize paper-based documents for safe and searchable digital use," Baird commented.

Raven Scanners are available on Raven.com and Amazon.

About The Neat Company: For more than 20 years, The Neat Company has changed the way small businesses and solopreneurs manage painstaking and paper-intensive bookkeeping, customer payments, and financial record organization. Neat provides cloud-based solutions that hundreds of thousands rely upon to bring financial order to their small businesses. Neat is helping businesses track, manage, and centralize their financial data to be prepared for tax time and stay informed about the health of their business. To learn more, please visit http://www.neat.com.

About Raven: Raven provides a complete paperless solution that simplifies workflows in a seamless, user-friendly manner. Raven Scanners automate digital filing with direct scanning into leading cloud storage destinations, such as Raven Cloud, Neat, DropBox, Evernote, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneNote, QuickBooks Online, SharePoint and more. Raven Cloud provides scalable document management with free unlimited storage, document editing, role-based security, AI-powered text recognition, robust search capabilities, encryption and more.



Contact Information:

Raven

Stefan Diasti, CEO

stefan@raven.com

11150 S Wilcrest Drive Ste 200

Houston, TX 77099

1-800-713-9009

The Neat Company

Mark Tordik, PR

mtordik@broadpathpr.com

267-608-1200 x503

