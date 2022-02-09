Grafana Labs Announces Docker Verified Publisher Images for Grafana, Grafana Loki, Grafana Tempo, and Grafana Agent

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grafana Labs , the company behind the world’s most ubiquitous open and composable operational dashboards, announced today that it has joined the Docker Verified Publisher program. When developers see the blue Docker Verified Publisher badge next to the Grafana Labs name in Docker Hub, they can be sure that they’re pulling the official images from the latest release of Grafana , Grafana Loki , Grafana Tempo , Grafana Agent , and 100+ other observability software built and maintained by Grafana Labs.



Securing the software supply chain is an integral part of every application delivery pipeline, and millions of developers use Docker Verified Publisher images as reliable building blocks to quickly and confidently build, ship, and run their applications securely from the start.

“Joining the Docker Verified Publisher Program is an exciting step in achieving our goal of making it as simple as possible for our customers to deploy the latest and greatest versions of our software in any environment,” said Ash Mazhari, VP of Corporate Development at Grafana Labs. “Providing our products in a verified Docker image gives developers the ability to build their observability stack safely and securely, freeing up critical resources for monitoring their existing infrastructure.”

With more than 800,000 active installations of the open source software worldwide, Grafana is quickly becoming the de facto visualization and monitoring platform for cloud native environments. The company recently entered into partnerships with major cloud providers Microsoft Azure , Amazon Web Services , Tencent Cloud , and Alibaba Cloud to ensure that teams are able to deploy Grafana in their preferred manner, regardless of their organization's infrastructure.

Joining the Docker Verified Publisher program takes this mission one step further, providing developers with a pre-built, Docker-certified image that can be easily plugged into other applications. With 13 billion image pulls per month from nearly 8 million repositories by more than 13 million developers, Docker Hub is the industry’s leading public container registry.

“We welcome Grafana Labs to the Docker Verified Publisher program to expand access to trusted application building blocks for millions of registered Docker developers,” said Webb Stevens, Docker’s SVP of Secure Software Supply Chain. “The Docker collaborative application development platform provides developers with an unmatched experience for an integrated, reliable and secure workflow that accelerates app delivery from code to the cloud. The addition of Grafana Labs’ images expands choice for developers and helps development teams build secure software supply chains, minimizing exposure to malicious content early in the process to save time and money later.”

Resources:

Find Grafana Labs’ Docker Verified Publisher images on Docker Hu b

Learn more about Grafana Labs at www.grafana.com

Download Docker Desktop today https://www.docker.com/products/docker-desktop

Follow Docker on Twitter @docker

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability stack built around Grafana, the leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization. There are over 1,500 Grafana Labs customers including Bloomberg, JP Morgan Chase, eBay, PayPal, and Sony, and more than 800,000 active installations of Grafana around the globe. Grafana Labs helps companies manage their observability strategies with full-stack offerings that can be run fully managed with Grafana Cloud, or self-managed with Grafana Enterprise Stack, both featuring extensive enterprise data source plugins, dashboard management, alerting, reporting and security, scalable metrics (Prometheus & Graphite), logs (Grafana Loki), and traces (Grafana Tempo). Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital, GIC, Sequoia Capital, and Coatue. Follow Grafana Labs on Twitter at @grafana or visit www.grafana.com .