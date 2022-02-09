Veritext Legal Solutions Named on the National Law Journal’s List of Legal Technology Trailblazers

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has been recognized in the National Law Journal’s list of Legal Technology Trailblazers for its innovation in technology.



The Trailblazer series is a special supplement developed by the business arm of the National Law Journal. The goal of the Legal Technology Trailblazers list is to recognize companies that are truly agents of change and using innovative products and offerings to help ease the daily tasks taken on by law firms and legal departments. Both Veritext Virtual and Veritext Exhibit Share are recognized as innovative technology and named on this year’s list.

“We are honored to be named on the Trailblazers list,” states Nancy Josephs, CEO, Veritext. “When depositions and other legal proceedings suddenly went remote, the industry had to pivot and adopt new ways of doing business to keep systems moving forward. We provided the products, services, education and expertise necessary to enable remote legal proceedings. And now, as the industry transitions to hybrid depositions, we continue to offer training and concierge tech support for all parties involved to ensure the process runs smoothly.”

Unlike other web conference and document-sharing tools, both Veritext Virtual and Veritext Exhibit Share are purpose-fit for depositions and other legal proceedings. Rigorously managed and completely secure, the Veritext Virtual remote platform wraps best-in-class web conferencing technology with setup, support and content management to ensure all standards for legal proceedings are met. It can be used in conjunction with Exhibit Share, Veritext’s innovative paperless exhibit tool, which offers a secure method for remotely marking and distributing exhibits electronically.

For more information on Veritext’s products and services, visit https://www.veritext.com/services/.

For the full list of Trailblazers recognized, see Legal Technology Trailblazers.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753