EnviroKlenz Air Purifiers Enhance Safety for Guests at Large L.A. V.I.P. Private Event

HOLLYWOOD, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A private L.A. event organized by host and producer of Movie Reviews and More podcast, Brian Sebastian, is maximizing its safety measures by installing EnviroKlenz air purifiers throughout its venue. The EnviroKlenz Air System Plus enhances filtration to mitigate the risk of airborne illness transmission among guests at the event, which will be held at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Hollywood, California, from noon to 6 p.m. PST on February 10, 2022.

The state of California has implemented rigid safety mandates and regulations throughout the long-endured COVID-19 pandemic in order to mitigate rising case numbers and outbreak hotspots. While state-wide regulations on social distancing and capacity limits have recently been lifted, safety precautions remain high as in-person events begin to return. Indoor venues and public spaces continue to seek permanent solutions for reducing airborne contaminants amidst highly contagious outbreaks, like that of the omicron variant.

In celebratory preparation for this year’s Big Game, countless private events like Sebastian’s gathering are preparing safe conditions for hosting in-person guests. With the primary concern being airborne illness transmission, Sebastian understood the importance of implementing source-specific solutions to provide the utmost protection, especially when managing the safety of 500 guests throughout the venue. This encouraged his decision to station EnviroKlenz Air Systems in high-traffic areas for the comfort and safety of his attendees, enhancing filtration and ventilation as a result.

“It gives me great confidence knowing that I am providing the right kind of safety precautions for my guests,” states Sebastian on his inclusion of the air purifiers at his event. “Air purifying solutions like the EnviroKlenz Air Systems are what make events like this possible, especially as we navigate through an era where proper air quality is so essential.”

The EnviroKlenz Air System Plus utilizes patented earth mineral technology that is validated by third-party lab testing to capture and destroy 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, VOCs and other harmful airborne contaminants without releasing anything back into the environment. Through a multi-stage filtration system, including HEPA, UVC and its patented earth mineral Air Cartridge, the EnviroKlenz Air System Plus provides additional air exchanges within enclosed spaces, enhancing overall air quality in a safe, effective manner.

“As in-person events return to normal, it’s essential for everyone to understand the longevity of air quality concerns,” says EnviroKlenz VP of Customer Operations George Negron. “Air purifying solutions reach well beyond the pandemic to provide safe, healthy environments for businesses and consumers alike, whether it be protecting against airborne illnesses, natural disasters or everyday air pollution. That is the layer of remediation we hope to provide through our air quality solutions in settings like indoor events and large gatherings.”

Sebastian sets a positive example for all proceeding in-person events, as his precautionary considerations for air quality make it possible for guests to return to a safe sense of normalcy.

For more information on indoor air quality solutions for events and gatherings, click here . Tickets to Sebastian’s L.A. event can be purchased here for $250.

About Timilon Corporation

Timilon Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a broad array of patented environmentally safe products, technologies, and applications for the capture and neutralization of chemical and biological toxins, pathogens, and other nuisance contaminants. The Company sells its products to domestic and international commercial, industrial, governmental, and consumer Customers through a combination of direct sales, its business-to-business network, and its branded e-commerce platform. Specific market-focused brands include EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, FAST-ACT®, ChemKlenz®, and VaporKlenz®. The Company has operating locations in Florida and Kansas.

Media Contact

Melanie du Mont

Uproar PR for EnviroKlenz

mdumont@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b3bbbaf-bceb-4cd5-b77f-7cfeea9a7de3