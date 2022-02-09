Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Innovative Solid Rocket Motor Technology Supports the U.S. Army’s LC-TERM Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has successfully tested an advanced solid rocket motor as part of the U.S. Army Low Cost Tactical Extended Range Missile (LC-TERM) Technology Program. Capabilities demonstrated under the LC-TERM program have applicability to the U.S. Army’s Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) family of munitions.



“This successful test demonstrates Aerojet Rocketdyne’s advanced propulsion capabilities that continue to position our warfighters with a superior technical advantage,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.

The static test, completed at the company’s Camden, Arkansas site, demonstrated lower weight components and higher performance tactical propulsion technologies that can provide MLRS with extended-range capability. The solid rocket motor met all test requirements and performed as expected through the duration of the test.

The LC-TERM Technology Program strives to mature tactical missile technologies and transition them to the Long Range Precision Fires missile portfolio.

Aerojet Rocketdyne is a leader in advanced tactical, strategic and missile defense solid rocket motor propulsion technology. The company is making innovative propulsion systems more affordable through investments that include its Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Huntsville, Alabama and its Engineering, Manufacturing and Development facility in Camden, Arkansas.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers.

